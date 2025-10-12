No. 11 CSU Pueblo defeats Fort Lewis 49-13 in homecoming game

PUEBLO, Colo (KOAA) — The 11th-ranked Thunderwolves won their fifth straight game and remain undefeated in conference play after a 49-13 victory over Fort Lewis.

The pack scored a touchdown on their opening drive as Roman Fuller connected with Zack Rakowsky from five yards out.

CSUP blew the game open in the second quarter when they scored 21 unanswered points to lead 28-0 at the half.

Fort Lewis crept back in during the third quarter. Two touchdowns from the Skyhawks brought them back within two scores as they trailed 28-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderwolves then responded with another 21 unanswered points to push them to a 6-1 overall record on the year and 5-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

CSU Pueblo finished the game with a season high of 556 yards and tied their season high of four rushing touchdowns. Fuller finished the game with three touchdown passes and 348 yards.

Senior wideout Reggie Retzlaff added to his historic career at CSUP. He added another two touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter.

As the current record holder for career receiving touchdowns, he has now pushed that mark up to 34. Additionally, he also took over as the school’s career leader in receiving yards with 2,534 and tied the record for receptions with 152.

The Thunderwolves will hit the road for next week’s game as they take on Black Hills State.

