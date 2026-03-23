Nikola Jokic posts his 35th triple-double as the Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers 128-112

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his 35th triple-double of the season and both he and Jamal Murray scored 22 points Sunday when the Denver Nuggets celebrated the return of Peyton Watson by cooling off the Portland Trail Blazers 128-112.

Jokic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. Cam Johnson added 19 points as the Nuggets stopped Portland's three-game winning streak, all on the road.

Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 23 points and Donovan Clingan added 18 for Portland, which never led in the last of a five-game trip.

Watson, who hadn't played since Feb. 4 due to a hamstring injury, scored 14 points in just under 20 minutes. He was one of seven Nuggets to score in double figures.

The 6-foot-8 guard was averaging almost 15 points when he got hurt six weeks ago, and coach David Adelman said before tip-off that the minutes of his “high-level wing defender” and precision passer will be restricted as he works his way back into the rotation.

Both teams were torrid to start the matinee with each shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range in the first six-plus minutes and both the Blazers and Nuggets hitting better than 70% of their shots.

Murray and Johnson both hit four 3-pointers for Denver before halftime, and Clingan did the same for Portland, which trailed 75-69 at the break.

The Nuggets began to pull away when Jokic, Aaron Gordon (15 points) and Johnson all swished 3s during an 11-0 run that gave Denver an 88-74 lead midway through the third quarter.

Jokic turned the ball over five times — half the number he had in a loss at Memphis on Wednesday night.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Return home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Nuggets: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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