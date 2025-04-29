New weapons for Denver Broncos following 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KOAA) — The Denver Broncos have some new weapons coming off a year where they made it to the postseason. They had seven picks with in the NFL Draft.

You can view the team's picks, where they went to college, the position they play and what round they were taken in below:



First Round: Jahade Barron, Cornerback, Texas

Second Round: RJ Harvey, Running Back, UCF

Third Round: Pat Bryant, Wide Receiver, Illinois

Third Round: Sai'vion Jones, Defensive End, LSU

Fourth Round: Que Robinson, Outside Linebacker, Alabama

Sixth Round: Jeremy Crawshaw, Punter, Florida

Seventh Round: Caleb Lohner, Tight End, Utah

Head Coach Sean Payton said too much attention is on the first round.

"We talk about this all the time," said Peyton. "95% of discussion about the draft is about the first round. When you really evaluate a draft, it's these later picks and we're anxious to see how they evolve."

The next big date Broncos fans should circle on their calendar is May 14 at 6 p.m. when the schedule is announced. We know the opponents, now we're waiting on dates and times.

