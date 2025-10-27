Mitchell's 1975 State Championship Team Inducted into Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Fifty years after defeating reigning state champions Kennedy High School to claim Mitchell's first-ever state football championship, the 1975 Marauders team has been inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.

The historic victory in 1975 marked the beginning of Mitchell's football legacy, a feat the school has accomplished only two other times in its history. Now, five decades later, the players have reunited to receive one of the area's highest athletic honors.

"It was pure joy. We played in one of the coldest state football games ever. It was 17 degrees that day and blowing wind and sleet," one former player recalled about the championship game.

"Nobody was cold," another teammate added.

"We never felt it. We were on a high," said another.

Mitchell won the title game 9-0 against Kennedy High School in brutal weather conditions that didn't dampen the team's spirits or performance.

"We were on a mission and we scored really quickly too. It was on the ground if I recall. Everything tightened up after that," a former player said.

The team's success came from their unity and determination despite their physical disadvantages.

"The reason we won is we were a team. We were a very cohesive team. We all got along, we played together, we fought together in the trenches. Fought together everyday at practice," one player explained.

"We were actually a small team. Very small team. Very quick and we had a lot of tenacity about us. I think that determination of trying to prove ourselves all the time was something we had to do weekly and I think that's a big motivation in itself," another teammate said.

For many of the former players, the Hall of Fame induction represents more than just recognition for their athletic achievement.

"It's an honor. It truly is," one player said.

"I for one was very pleasantly surprised. I think that 50 years is magical. And the fact that a lot of things… on such an even year…but just to remember us from so long ago, to me, is honoring," another added.

The Hall of Fame ceremony became a catalyst for an extensive reunion effort. Teammates spent months tracking down as many players and coaches from the 1975 roster as possible so they could share this honor together.

"Just to call up people you haven't talked to for a while…" one former player began.

"And that's kind of the most exciting part for me. Just reuniting with all the team. I mean, 50 years, that's a bit of a stretch," his teammate finished.

"It's been fun reconnecting and stuff. We had a dinner back in June and there were 15 of us that showed up there. And the fact that we actually recognized each other 50 years later was pretty crazy," another player said.

The reunion extended beyond just the football team. Cheerleaders and other members of their senior class reached out to support and reconnect with old friends. The group even organized its own celebration the night before the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 1975 Mitchell Marauders proved that heart, determination, and teamwork could overcome any obstacle – lessons that have clearly lasted a lifetime.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

