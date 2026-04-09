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Michael Lorenzen throws efficiently into the 6th, Rockies beat Astros 9-1 to complete 3-game sweep

Astros Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen works against the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Astros Rockies Baseball
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DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered, Michael Lorenzen bounced back from a rough home opener by throwing efficiently into the sixth and the Colorado Rockies beat the Houston Astros 9-1 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Rockies won their fourth straight game to move to 6-6. They didn’t win their sixth game last season until May 1. It was also their second series win. A year ago, they didn’t win series No. 2 until mid-June during a season that saw them lose 119 games.

Lorenzen (1-1) surrendered one run and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up career-highs in hits (12) and runs (nine) Friday in the home opener.

The announced crowd of 15,189 was a franchise-low for a home game without pandemic restrictions. Zach Agnos earned a save.

Goodman hit his second homer of the season in the fourth. After making his way to the dugout, his teammates slipped a purple coat on him to celebrate. Two innings later, Goodman was hit by a fastball from Christian Roa. Several of the Rockies walked out of the dugout before returning.

Colorado gave Lorenzen an early cushion with a five-run second inning.

It was a painful second for the Astros. They lost outfielder Jake Meyers mid at-bat with back tightness and right-hander Cristian Javier mid-warmups in the bottom of the inning with shoulder tightness.

Meyers left the game with a 2-2 count. Brice Matthews took over and delivered a two-out, run-scoring single. Javier was replaced by AJ Blubaugh (1-2), who gave up five runs in the second.

The Astros fell to 1-5 on their 10-game trip.

Up next

Astros, after a day off, start a four-game series in Seattle on Friday. Righty Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 4.32) starts for Houston.

Rockies begin a four-game series at San Diego on Thursday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

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