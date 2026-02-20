Lorenzen looks to conquer Coors Field, build winning culture with the Rockies

DENVER, Colo. — New Rockies President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta didn't have to work very hard to sign his first free agent in Colorado.

“Colorado’s untapped when it comes to the pitching side of things," says Michael Lorenzen, a former all star pitcher who signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Rockies during free agency.

Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter with the Philadelphia Phillies three years ago; coincidentally, he's thrown the same amount of no-no's as the Rockies entire franchise history.

So why would an accomplished, veteran MLB pitcher choose a destination that is historically hostile towards his craft?

The math is actually pretty simple, Lorenzen loves a good challenge.

“Don’t be afraid of trials," says Lorenzen about his mentality when it come's to life's obstacles. "Don’t be afraid to fail, because it produces patience, it produces wisdom. You gain a lot from that.”

Coors Field chews up and spits out pitchers, prospects and veterans alike. Even the humidor has had limited impact on a pitcher's ability to be effective over a long time.

Entering his 12th year in MLB, Lorenzen doesn't believe the Coors Field problem is impossible to solve.

“It's exciting to me," says Lorenzen. "To be one of the first guys to come in and try and figure this place out. You have that survival instinct in you, I think to pitch here you have to have that survivor mentality.”

More than merely conquering Coors Field, the 34-year-old California native wants to help build a sustainable winning culture here in Colorado.

“[I want to figure out] how [I can] assist these guys in grinding through that struggle and coming out on the other end," says Lorenzen. "Learning how to problem solve, learning how to look at data, learning how to watch video, learning how to look at reports and say 'OK, why am I struggling? Is it because of me or is it just because of the game?”

“Some guys are going down the right path, but they get punched in the face [and say] ‘I don’t know if I should do this anymore." says Lorenzen. "No, you’re doing the right thing. Keep on this path, be consistent with that, and at the end of the year you’ll be able to look back and [see you] put together a good season. If we can all do that then as a team we’ll be successful.”

It seems unlikely that one player will be able to single-handedly turn around a franchise coming off three straight 100+ loss seasons, but Lorenzen at least wants to try.

When it comes to the Colorado Rockies, that's certainly worth something.

___

____

