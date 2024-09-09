Lightning delay can't stop Thunderwolves football, win home opener Saturday

PUEBLO — Despite a lightning delay, Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo football won their home opener Saturday against number 21 University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) 40-23.

The game was the Pack's annual 'Red Out Night' at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl. With the win, the Thunderwolves are now 2-0 (1-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference).

According to the university, the win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Thunderwolves against ranked opponents. The Pack's last win against a ranked foe came on the road against then ranked 24 Midwestern State in 2022.

UTPB got the scoring started, taking a 7-0 lead. The Pack answered as quarterback Devin Larson connected with Reggi Retzlaff for a 70 yard score. The extra point was blocked by UTPB and returned for two points, giving UTPB a 9-6 lead.

From there, the Pack took over. Larson once again found Retzlaff for a touchdown, this time a 32 yard score. The Thunderwolves Keith Mckaney picked off a pass, and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving CSU Pueblo a 20-9 lead after one.

The Pack picked up where they left off as Howard Russell ran for a 46 yard touchdown just 16 seconds into the second quarter. The extra point was blocked, but Thunderwolves kicker Evan Lyons would later connect on a 22 yard field goal, extending CSU Pueblo's lead to 29-9.

With 2:57 left in the second quarter, the game went into a 90-minute lightning delay.

Play resumed, and UTPB began the second half scoring with a touchdown. CSU Pueblo took a 29-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Larson threw his third touchdown pass of the night for the Pack, finding Taylor Tosches for a four yard score. Curti Luckdoo rushed for a two point conversion, giving the Pack a 37-16 lead.

UTSPB would answer with a touchdown of their own, but the Pack responded with a 27 yard field goal from Lyons, securing the victory for the Thunderwolves.

"I am so proud of these guys," said CSU Pueblo Head Coach Phillip Vigil. "We've had a lot of adversity through fall camp, but they guys have just stood up and kept battling. There's a lot of things we need to clean up and get better at, but we're going to enjoy this tonight. These guys earned it all week long and did what they needed to do to win this football game against a very good UTPB team."

Dating back to last season, CSU Pueblo is on a nine game winning streak.

The Pack will be tested once again next week as they take on number four Grand Valley State at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m.

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.