Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: The creative process for the 'Reflections' kit

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Switchbacks debuted their new Reflections kit in last weekend's match.

Taking a look behind the scenes, we sat down with the Switchbacks' creative design team to talk about the process and some of the symbolism in the uniform.

Lead graphic designer Mallory Siebenneicher and the director of creative services, Tommy Helvenstine, worked through about twenty iterations of the jersey before coming up with the final product.

The theme of the reflections kit is water, symbolizing how fluid it is and its ability to maneuver around obstacles, just as the Switchbacks will do throughout the season.

