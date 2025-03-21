Watch Now
Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks: About life off the pitch with Matt Mahoney

In this week's episode of Kickin' It with the Switchbacks, News 5's Dante Williams sits down with Matt Mahoney to explore his life beyond soccer. From his journey in the sport to navigating fatherhood, discover the personal side of the Switchbacks player and what makes him tick off the field.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Switchbacks’ players love to put on a show for the fans every time they step out to compete. But when the match is over and the kit comes off, they go on to live their everyday lives because they are more than just names on a roster.

This week on Kickin’ it with the Switchbacks, News 5’s Dante Williams sat down with Switchbacks Defender Matt Mahoney to find out how soccer has impacted his life and who he is off the pitch. Watch their full conversation below.

Off the Pitch with Matt Mahoney: More Than a Switchbacks Star

