Jokic has his 34th triple-double, Nuggets beat the Grizzlies 136-119 for 10th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 34th triple-double of the season, and Denver beat the Memphis Grizzlies 136-119 on Wednesday night for the Nuggets’ 10th straight win.

Denver (52-28) increased its hold on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with its first double-digit winning streak since getting 15 in a row Feb. 23-March 23, 2013. The Nuggets lead the reeling Los Angeles Lakers by 1 1/2 games and finish the regular season with games against the top two teams in the conference.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points in his 1,000th career game.

The wins during the streak haven’t been easy. Memphis needed to rally from double-digit deficits in the fourth quarter twice, winning both in overtime.

Jokic, who leads the NBA in rebounding and assists, already clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season. His assist on Cameron Johnson’s layup midway through the third gave him the 198th triple-double of his career. He didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Cedric Coward had 27 points, for the Grizzlies (25-55), who have lost six in a row and 18 of 20. Memphis was 19 of 50 from deep two nights after tying an NBA record with 29 made 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies were on another scorching pace when the made 13 of 27 3-pointers in the first half to lead 72-68 but cooled off in the third quarter after going ahead by eight.

Denver outscored Memphis 31-13 in the final 7:51 of the period to take control. The Grizzlies got within nine early in the fourth but the Nuggets opened up a 21-point lead and cruised.

Up next

Grizzlies: At Utah on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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