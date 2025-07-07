Hyping up the Rockies’ lone All-Star and a huge week for the Nuggets: Talk of the Town

The weird, post-NBA and pre-NFL weeks of the summer can be slow, particularly when the home baseball team is having one of the most dreadful seasons in modern history.

But it’s not the case this summer, as the Denver Nuggets made a series of shrewd moves in free agency and the Rockies have a breakout star getting his flowers in the form of an All-Star nod.

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman is headed to Atlanta thanks to his leading National Leaguers at the position in most offensive categories. With 16 homers on the year, should be included in the annual Home Run Derby?

"I feel like this is a trick question, but absolutely I would,” Scripps News Denver Sports’ Bradey King said. “I don't know if you know this, but the Rockies aren't having their best year. Hunter Goodman has been a major bright spot for this team. So I think the more recognition and experiences he can get could only be beneficial – maybe to the rest of the team once they see him getting these opportunities.”

From the diamond to the hardwood – did anyone see this huge week for the Nuggets coming? It’s unlikely. The new three-headed braintrust of Kroenke, Tenzer and Wallace sure made a splash.

Scripps News Denver Sports’ Nick Rothschild approves of the moves but is among those who will miss Michael Porter Jr.

“I'm going to look into the camera, and [say] I am sad that he is gone,” he said. “I did not want them to deal [MPJ]. But between offloading Michael Porter Jr and Dario Saric, they created so much space to go get a guy like Bruce Brown and just give them the flexibility that they did not have a year ago.”

One of those free agency acquisitions is Jonas Valanciunas, who figures to be a reliable backup to Nikola Jokic at center but is reportedly considering an NBA departure to play in Europe. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Valanciunas is expected to play in Denver next year but others have reported he’s drawn to an offer to play for Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, which lost in the league final last month after a 22-0 regular season.

If Valanciunas doesn’t come to Denver, it shines an even bigger spotlight on DaRon Holmes II, the Nuggets’ top pick a year ago who tore his Achilles in his first Summer League game in 2024 and looks for a do-over in Las Vegas this year.

"Holmes is the star here. I hope the plan is to get him out there for game, maybe two,” Rothschild said. “But there's just no reason for him [to play the entire Summer League.] I feel like they just need to see how he's come back from [the injury]. He's got the right mindset. It will just be a matter of how he actually looks on the floor."

___

Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June Days on the market continue to decrease when it comes to homes in Colorado Springs as the average median sales price hit $500,000 in June. Housing market snapshot for Colorado Springs in June

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.