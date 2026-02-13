Simla routes Evangel Christian 62-17, improves to 16-0

SIMLA, Colo (KOAA) — Class 2A’s second ranked Simla Cubs stayed perfect on the season after taking down the third ranked team in Class 1A, Evangel Christian Academy (ECA).

The Cubs improved to 16-0 on the season after defeating the Eagles 62-17 Thursday night. ECA now sits at 14-2 on the season.

Freshmen Kinlee Cox and Brynlee Amendt led the way for Simla with 12 points each. Senior Katie Gotschall added another 11 points for the Cubs. Mia Castro finished with a team high six points for ECA, and Reagan Schultz chipped another five.

You can watch highlights from the game below:

