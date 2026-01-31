No. 11 Pine Creek leads wire-to-wire in dominant victory over Rampart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — No. 11 Pine Creek extended their win streak to six games after a dominant performance against Rampart, winning 59-9.

Three players scored in double digits for the Eagles, led by Alli Dreesen. Leah Dreesen and Joci Franchi added 11 points each. Zoe Waldrep, Joslyn Tronnes and Tamaryn Robinson were the scorers for Rampart.

The Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead after their full court pressure resulted in a couple of steals leading to fast break layups, which turned out to be the trend in this game. After a Rampart timeout, Pine Creek’s Morgan Sterk hit a corner three to extend the lead to 9-0.

The Rams were finally able to put the ball through the hoop as Waldrep drove to the baseline and dished it out to Tronnes who put in a three-pointer from the wing.

A few possessions later, Tronnes came away with a steal and passed it ahead to Robinson, who scored the layup and brought the first quarter score to 15-5.

KOAA News 5

That would be the Rams final basket of the first half. Pine Creek outscored Rampart 13-0 in the second quarter, taking a 28-5 lead into halftime. Half of the Eagles’ points came on fast breaks, and another large chunk of their points came on second-chance opportunities.

Pine Creek pitched another shutout in the third quarter, outscoring Rampart 18-0. The Rams finally saw the ball go through in the fourth quarter as Robinson scored a basket and Waldrep knocked down two free throws.

Pine Creek will look to extend their win streak to seven games when they play Doherty on Tuesday. Rampart will meet with Pueblo West.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.