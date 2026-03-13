McClave boys and girls, Cheyenne Wells boys advance to 1A Final Four

GREELEY, Colo. (KOAA) — The final four is set for the 1A state tournament! McClave boys and girls’ title defenses are still on as the defending champs came away with victories in the Great 8 on Thursday. Cheyenne Wells boys also squeaked away with a win to move on in the tournament.

No. 1 McClave 50, No. 9 Cheraw 34 (girls)

McClaves quest for back-to-back titles stays alive as the Cardinals dominate Cheraw in the Great 8 and punch their ticket to the final four. McClave wasted no time as they got out to a 17-5 lead following the first quarter. The lead grew to 13 by the end of the first half.

The Wolverines looked as if they could start making a comeback, powered by Bristyle Barratt. She was scoreless in the first, but scored 10 of her team high 14 points in the third quarter. However, Cheraw was only able to get back within 10 points and never any closer.

McClave’s suffocating defense led to easy transition baskets and suddenly, the lead was rapidly growing. Abrielle Gomez poured in 14 points for the Cardinals, while Addison Vallejos added 12 and Zoe Martinez chipped in another 10.

McClave moves on to face Fleming on Friday.

No. 1 McClave 64, No. 8 Elbert 57

McClave found themselves trailing early in the first quarter. Elbert was effective from the free throw line and got out in transition to take an 11-8 lead over the top seeded Cardinals.

Kielan Mallard caught fire from beyond the arc, knocking down three of his four first half three-pointers to give McClave a 16-11 lead.

The Cardinals were able to grow that lead to nine points in the second quarter, but Elbert refused to go away. Elbert controlled the paint, scoring layup after layup and chipping into the McClave lead.

With all momentum on their side, the Bulldogs knocked in a buzzer-beating three pointer to tie the game at 29 at the half.

KOAA News 5

The third quarter was the tightest of the four. The Cardinals went ahead by five to start the quarter, but just a few minutes later, the game was tied again at 35.

In the final two minutes of the quarter, Elbert took a five point lead themselves, but a Ryan Steinbrunn three-pointer eventually knotted it at 48 going into the fourth.

McClave put the game away in the final period. After being tied at 53, the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run capped off by a triple from Mason Barr.

Mallard finished with a game high 18 points for McClave. The Cardinals will take on Flatirons Academy in a rematch of last year’s state championship.

No. 3 Cheyenne Wells 36, No. 6 Prairie 34

The Tigers snuck away with a win to keep dancing into the final four. In a low scoring game, Cheyenne Wells led just 28-26 after the first three quarters. Both teams traded baskets throughout the fourth quarter, with neither of them scoring twice in a row before the other could score.

With just over a minute to play, the Tigers led by one, but Corey Hill extended the lead to 34-31 after scoring a layup. With just a few seconds remaining, Caden Muth made it a two possession game from the free throw line, and the Tigers held on to advance.

Hill finished the game with a double-double, scoring 17 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. Trey Scheler added another 10 in the win.

___

Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors A controversial move to recommend Charlie Kirk for an honorary degree by the Association of Graduates was pushed to the Board of Visitors instead. Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.