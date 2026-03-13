Lewis-Palmer falls short of state championship game, loses 51-47 in Final Four

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Lewis-Palmer was one quarter away from reaching the state championship game for the first time since 2022, but a late run by Silver Creek ended the Rangers’ season.

Lewis-Palmer controlled the game for the first three quarters, leading after each period, but the margin was narrow. Clinging onto a 35-33 lead going into the fourth, the Rangers could almost taste the title game.

Devin Vandermeer gave Lewis-Palmer a bit of breathing room at the start of the quarter, drilling a three pointer to go ahead 40-35. In the next couple of minutes, everything changed.

Silver Creek scored 11 straight points and suddenly Lewis-Palmer was trailing 46-40. That’s when Vandermeer sank his second three pointer of the quarter, bringing his team back within one possession.

With less than a minute and a half to play, the Rangers still trailed by three. Their defense was able to force a backcourt violation, but the game tying three pointer was no good.

With less than 40 seconds to play, the Lewis-Palmer defense was able force another turnover, but they ended with the same result on offensive end. They had a good look at the game tying three, but it was off target.

Nate Darnell led the effort for Lewis Palmer with 13 points. Devin Vandermeer (nine) and Jonas Miller (eight) combined for 17 points.

