Kamrin Lane leads Falcon to 10th straight win with 61-42 victory over TCA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — Falcon has been hot since the start of the new year, running off ten straight wins and improving to 7-0 in league play. They defeated The Classical Academy (TCA) 61-52 on the road for their 10th straight win.

Kamrin Lane paced the Falcons with a team-high 20 points, doing so after sitting the final six minutes of the game. James Murray added another 12 points for Falcon, eight of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Wilson Grothe finished with a game-high 26 points for TCA. Trace Cook was the only other Titan to score in double figures, finishing with 10.

KOAA News 5

Grothe and Lane lit it up in the first quarter. Grothe had the first eight points for the Titans and had them leading 10-9.

Lane caught fire from deep, hitting three shots from beyond the arc. His second and third three-pointers came in the final two minutes of the quarter, and he had the Falcons leading 15-10 after the opening frame.

TCA quickly closed the gap to start the second, scoring six unanswered points and jumping back in front by one. However, that would be the last time they held a lead on the night. Lane scored four straight points to put Falcon up by three.

Tobias Gracely scored a running-floater, bringing TCA back within one point, but the Falcons then pushed it back up to five.

Javion Barnes scored a layup with 10 seconds remains in the half making it 23-18, but Grothe made a buzzer-beating jumper to pull the Titans within one possession at 23-20.

KOAA News 5

Lane says the Falcons spoke about their defense during halftime and that reflected in the way the second half went. Falcon outscored TCA 17-7 in the third quarter, opening the game up to a 13 point lead.

Frustration arose from TCA in the fourth as head coach Kevin Wenger was hit with a warning, and minutes later Gracely was assessed a technical foul.

Falcon continued to pull away as Jacob Hunter hit a straight-away three to go up 48-32. The icing on the cake was a fast break one-handed dunk from Murray that gave Falcon a 20 point lead.

Falcon will hit the road for their next two games as they take on Sand Creek and Coronado. The team says their goal is to end the season on a 15-game win streak and go into the playoffs with momentum.

TCA will host Mitchell in their next outing.

