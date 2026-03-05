High School Basketball Playoffs: Pueblo East, Air Academy advance to Great 8

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — As the postseason progresses, Pueblo East and Air Academy continue to survive and advance. The Eagles and the Kadets both came away with victories on Wednesday to keep their site championship dreams alive.

Falcon and Pine Creek unfortunately saw their seasons come to an end on the road.

Pueblo East and Air Academy will play in the Great 8 at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday, March 7. Game times have not yet been determined.

Pueblo East 57, Palmer Ridge 36

In the only upset of the night, No. 9 Pueblo East led wire-to-wire against No. 8 Palmer Ridge. The Eagles continue to apply full court pressure against opposing teams and it continues to prove effective.

Pueblo East held a 33-16 lead at the half and they never took their foot off the gas. Myah Abeyta scored 16 points in the win for Pueblo East. Corinna Arellano finished with 12 points for Palmer Ridge. Pueblo East will take on top seeded Lutheran in the Great 8.

Air Academy 58. Thompson Valley 53

The Kadets survived a close game against the Eagles at home. Air Academy trailed 24-23 at the half, but a 16-point third quarter from Kinley Asp helped them to build a six point lead by the end of the third.

Thompson Valley made it a three point game with less than thirty seconds to play. The Eagles opted to go for two rather than tie, but their shot attempt was blocked and rebounded by Naomi Johnson.

Asp, on her way to a game high 37 points, put the game away with two free throws at the end. Air Academy will move on to play Montrose.

Northfield 47, Pine Creek 41

Pine Creek, the last remaining 6A school in Southern Colorado, fell on the road to No. 5 Northfield. The Eagles played it close for the entirety of the game, but were unable to pull off the upset. After trailing just 29-23 at half time, the third and fourth quarters were tied.

Lutheran 64, Falcon 30

Points were hard to come by for the Falcons as they only scored double digits in the first quarter. The only lead of the game for Falcon came after the opening three-point basket by Cobelyn Wiesner.

