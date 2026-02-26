High School Basketball Playoffs: Girls 5A, 6A first round results

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The girls high school basketball playoffs tipped off on Wednesday with eight area teams hitting the floor. Lewis-Palmer, Cheyenne Mountain, and Cañon City all advanced to the next round which will be played on Saturday.

Lewis-Palmer 54, Rampart 46

Lewis-Palmer’s Rylee Edmondson scored 20 of her game high 32 points in the first half, helping the Rangers get out to a 10-point lead at the break. Rampart erased that deficit and took the lead in the third quarter after seven straight points from Joslyn Tronnes, who finished with 22.

Lewis-Palmer regained the lead before the end of the quarter, claiming a 41-38 advantage heading into the fourth where they eventually pulled away and won. They will take on Palmer Ridge in the second round.

Cheyenne Mountain 50, Eagle Valley 40

The Red-Tailed Hawks pulled off the upset on the road against the Eagle Valley Devils. Cheyenne Mountain built a double digit lead in the second quarter, but the Devils got back with six points by halftime.

The lead shrunk to two points on multiple occasions in the third quarter, but the Hawks pushed it back up to 11 within the quarter and held the lead the remainder of the game. Cheyenne Mountain will face 5A’s number one seed, Lutheran, on Saturday.

Glenwood Springs 41, Sierra 36

Sierra’s season came to a close after a double-overtime loss on the road. Glenwood Springs took a three point lead in the first overtime period, then Stasia Calhoun-Pope gave Sierra a 33-31 lead with under a minute to play before the Demons forced a second extra period.

Isavella Gonzales put Sierra back in front by three, but the Demons finished the game on a 8-0 run to claim the victory.

Cañon City 56, Battle Mountain 36

Cañon City used two quarters to put this game out of reach. In the opening quarter, they outscored Battle Mountain 21-0. After leading 30-17 at the half, the Tigers scored another 20 points in the third quarter and extended their lead to 50-26.

The Tigers will go on the road for round two and take on Air Academy.

Denver South 64, Pueblo West 55

The Cyclones fell at the hands of the Ravens on the road. Pueblo West played it close for the entire 32 minutes. They trailed by just four at half time, and Denver South was able to keep the Cyclones at arms distance throughout the second half to come away with the win.

Monarch 46, Vista Ridge 43

The Wolves came up short on the road in overtime. Vista Ridge held a three point lead late in the third quarter, but Monarch scored five straight points to go ahead by two by the end of the third frame.

The Wolves also led by four with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth before Monarch made it a one possession game. Vista Ridge split free throws on the next possession, and Monarch banked in a three pointer with one second on the clock and forced overtime where they went on to win it.

Poudre 44, Doherty 30

Doherty’s season came to an end after a tough game against Poudre. The Spartans trailed from start to finish.

Poudre held the Spartans to just three points in the opening quarter, and although Doherty scored 10 in the second, they still trailed 25-13. Doherty got as close as eight points in the third quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome for the Spartans.

___

Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama U.S. Space Command tells News5 they are offering what was called a "significant" retention and relocation bonus to civilian employees to encourage them to move with the headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command offers retention, relocation bonuses for people to move to Alabama

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.