High School Basketball: Classes 1A through 4A opening round results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — The postseason has arrived for classes 1A through 4A, with a plethora of games featuring southern Colorado teams.



Highlights from Peyton and St. Mary’s boys, as well as Colorado Springs Christian and Buena Vista girls can be seen below:

For all other scores, see below:

4A Boys:

Prospect Ridge 63, Pueblo Centennial 48

Lamar 46, Jefferson Academy 40

The Classical Academy 47, Manitou Springs 40

4A Girls:

Alamosa 40, Wellington 24

Colorado Academy 59, Pueblo Centennial 30

Kennedy 53, Lamar 31

La Junta 42, Denver School of Science and Technology: Cedar 28

The Classical Academy 60, Manitou Springs 31

3A Boys:

Strasburg 73, Salida 47

Colorado Springs Christian 74, North Fork 55

Peyton 71, Platte Valley 63

St Mary’s 81, Bayfield 67

Banning Lewis Academy 81, Frontier Academy 56

Vanguard 59, Thomas MacLaren 43

3A Girls:

Thomas MacLaren 56, Strasburg 35

Salida 55, Skyview Academy 30

Resurrection Christian 39, Peyton 26

Cedaredge 43, Vanguard 32

Colorado Springs Christian 50, Gunnison 16

Buena Vista 47, Lyons 34

2A Boys:

Merino 77, Hoehne 46

Simla 74, Belleview Christian 31

Caprock Academy 67, Crowley County 60

Byers 66, Fowler 30

Swallows Charter Academy 65, Union Colony Prep 55

2A Girls:

James Irwin 52, Rangely 41

Hoehne 45, Loveland Classical 35

Simla 74, Golden View Classical 11

Dayspring Christian 51, Las Animas 43

Swink 38, Trinidad 27

1A Boys:

Granada 63, Evangel Christian 54

Elbert 66, Cheraw 40

Sangre de Cristo 65, Kim/Branson 52

Nucla 75, Kit Carson 49

Cheyenne Wells 60, Springfield 34

Wiley 60, Pikes Peak Christian 51

1A Girls:

Granada 47, Kim/Branson 32

Cheraw 48, Mile High Academy 15

Kit Carson 51, Denver Jewish Day 38

Prairie 41, Cheyenne Wells 34

Evangel Christian 55, South Baca 26

