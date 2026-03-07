High School Basketball: Classes 1A through 4A opening round results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — The postseason has arrived for classes 1A through 4A, with a plethora of games featuring southern Colorado teams.
- Highlights from Peyton and St. Mary’s boys, as well as Colorado Springs Christian and Buena Vista girls can be seen below:
For all other scores, see below:
4A Boys:
Prospect Ridge 63, Pueblo Centennial 48
Lamar 46, Jefferson Academy 40
The Classical Academy 47, Manitou Springs 40
4A Girls:
Alamosa 40, Wellington 24
Colorado Academy 59, Pueblo Centennial 30
Kennedy 53, Lamar 31
La Junta 42, Denver School of Science and Technology: Cedar 28
The Classical Academy 60, Manitou Springs 31
3A Boys:
Strasburg 73, Salida 47
Colorado Springs Christian 74, North Fork 55
Peyton 71, Platte Valley 63
St Mary’s 81, Bayfield 67
Banning Lewis Academy 81, Frontier Academy 56
Vanguard 59, Thomas MacLaren 43
3A Girls:
Thomas MacLaren 56, Strasburg 35
Salida 55, Skyview Academy 30
Resurrection Christian 39, Peyton 26
Cedaredge 43, Vanguard 32
Colorado Springs Christian 50, Gunnison 16
Buena Vista 47, Lyons 34
2A Boys:
Merino 77, Hoehne 46
Simla 74, Belleview Christian 31
Caprock Academy 67, Crowley County 60
Byers 66, Fowler 30
Swallows Charter Academy 65, Union Colony Prep 55
2A Girls:
James Irwin 52, Rangely 41
Hoehne 45, Loveland Classical 35
Simla 74, Golden View Classical 11
Dayspring Christian 51, Las Animas 43
Swink 38, Trinidad 27
1A Boys:
Granada 63, Evangel Christian 54
Elbert 66, Cheraw 40
Sangre de Cristo 65, Kim/Branson 52
Nucla 75, Kit Carson 49
Cheyenne Wells 60, Springfield 34
Wiley 60, Pikes Peak Christian 51
1A Girls:
Granada 47, Kim/Branson 32
Cheraw 48, Mile High Academy 15
Kit Carson 51, Denver Jewish Day 38
Prairie 41, Cheyenne Wells 34
Evangel Christian 55, South Baca 26
