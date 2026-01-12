Banning Lewis blows past Vanguard behind third quarter surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — No. 4 Banning Lewis Academy (BLA) rode a relentless defensive effort and a dominant third quarter to throttle No. 7 Vanguard 75-29. The Stallions surged in the middle periods, turning a 26-14 first half lead into a blowout as they rode a 31-10 third quarter to pull away.

Matthew Lebron had a game high 23 points and added three steals for the Stallions. Zander Muna tallied 11 points, seven assists and three steals for Banning Lewis as well. Josh Alade had a team high 21 points for Vanguard.

Vanguard opened the game with a quick 4-0 burst thanks to back-to-back baskets from Alade. However, that was the only lead they would see in the game. Banning Lewis answered with an 8-0 run to take an 8-4 lead. The Stallions were up 11-7 after the opening quarter.

Banning Lewis extended the lead to 19-9 to start the second quarter, leveraging extra possessions and second-chance opportunities. They finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. Vanguard trimmed the deficit to 19-13 after Alade banked in a step-back three.

Banning Lewis answered with a quick spurt: a Jakari France steal and fast-break layup, followed by a Canon Meyer and-one finish off a Matthew Lebron steal and assist. Banning Lewis led 26-14 at the half.

BLA’s Marcus Duboue drilled a three-pointer to start the third quarter, sparking a 7-0 run that forced Vanguard into an early timeout.

Vanguard couldn’t slow the onslaught; midway through the quarter the lead was 43-19. As the third quarter buzzer sounded it was a 33-point lead for the Stallions, a deficit too large for Vanguard to overcome.

Banning Lewis will look to carry the momentum over to their next game against Manitou Springs, while Vanguard hopes to get back on track as they take on Forge Christian.

___

Only post office in Poncha Springs closes, leaving small town residents frustrated The only post office in the small town of Poncha Springs closed in October. Since then, residents have had to pick-up and drop-off their mail in neighboring Salida. PONCHA SPRINGS USPS CLOSURE

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.