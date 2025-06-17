Hillside Connections hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament for local youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hillside Connections, a nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs, hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Memorial Park for children in fourth through seventh grade.

Hillside Connections, which refurbished the basketball courts at Memorial Park last October, organized the event as part of their ongoing efforts to promote community engagement and provide mentorship to local youth.

"We wanted to make sure that not only after Terrell got these courts put in that we utilize them. We show the community what we have here in our city. Destination Hillside with these courts here at Memorial Park and the Hillside Community Center has been the activation and the legacy part that we worked on. And then we're going to bring so many more activations out here to keep this community engaged," said Liz McMeran with Hillside Connections.

The nonprofit partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods to distribute 78 pairs of shoes along with shorts, sweatbands, water bottles and additional items to participants.

___

Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours Skies will begin to turn stormy and unsettled as early as the lunch hour. That's when we expect the first round of storms to develop along the Front Range. For the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor, our main window for severe weather will come between 1-6 pm. Severe storms begin to pick up Tuesday heading into the evening hours

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.