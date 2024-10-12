Hillside Connection refurbishes basketball courts at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hillside Connection, a non profit organization, unveiled the refurbished courts at Memorial Park on Saturday. The organization was awarded a grant four months ago to help fund the project.

The grant was received through the Every Court Has A Story campaign. Terrell Brown, founder of Hillside Connection, applied for the grant in 2023 but was not selected. After reapplying in 2024, his application was selected over numerous applicants across the country.

“We’re rooted in a belief that all kids deserve access to quality sports and enrichment programs. Our mission is designed to leverage the game of basketball to create pathways and opportunities for kids,” said Brown.

Giving the basketball courts a new look is only step one of the plan for Hillside Connection. Brown says he has already started brainstorming on ways to get the community to make the most of these courts. His goal is to reintroduce the importance the courts had in the community when he was growing up.

“I think we got to get back to kids having fun, getting out in the community, and really getting that real life, real world mentorship that can set them up for success in life and not just hoops.”

