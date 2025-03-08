High School Playoffs: Falcon and Mesa Ridge boys, Air Academy girls advance to Final Four

DENVER — The 5A “Great Eight” got underway at the Denver Coliseum on Friday and four Southern Colorado teams took the floor with chance at advancing to the Final Four.

No. 16 Green Mountain 43, No. 25 Sand Creek 40

Sand Creek had won four straight games going into the Great Eight, including upsets over eighth seeded Severance and ninth seeded Cheyenne Mountain. It was the Scorpions first appearance to the Great Eight in 11 years, so of course they came out with energy.

Sand Creek jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter, capped off by Terrance Clay’s second three pointer. The second quarter was a different story though as Green Mountain clawed their way back in, trimming Sand Creek’s lead to just 20-19 going into the break.

Late into the third quarter, the Rams took a 31-27 lead, but Tristian Daigle nailed back-to-back triples to put the Scorpions back in front to end the quarter. It was a gritty fourth and final quarter, but it was not going in favor of Sand Creek.

With just under a minute to go, Sand Creek trailed by five points. That’s when Josh Kotto stepped up and drained a big time three to cut the deficit down to just two points. Green Mountain was sent to the free throw line on the next possession and split the free throws, making it a three point game.

Head coach Jeff Cooks called a timeout with three second remaining and drew up a play for the Scorpions to get an open look. The ball landed back in the hands of Kotto, but this time, he was off the mark and the Sand Creek Cinderella story came to an end.

No. 21 Falcon 65, No. 4 Montrose 51

It had been seven years since the Falcons last made it to the Great Eight, and they had never been to the Final Four. Getting there this year was far from easy. They finished the regular season on a two game losing streak then started the playoffs on the road.

After pulling off the first upset at 12th seeded Eagle Valley, the Falcons returned home and defeated No. 28 Mountain View. That set up their date with fourth seeded Montrose.

If you couldn’t see the seedings, you never would have known that Falcon was the underdog. Jeremiah Potts started the game by burying a triple and that first shot is where the momentum started. They ended the first quarter with a 15-11 lead.

The second quarter was highlighted by and-ones from Xavier Linville and Kamrin Lane. As time was winding down in the quarter, Tyler Cox pulled up for a mid range and sank it to put the Falcons in front by nine going into the break.

Montrose made small runs in the second half, but Falcon went up by as much as 15 points and made the comeback impossible, securing their first ever trip to the Final Four.

“I mean this is the furthest we’ve ever been. This is huge and we’re going to live in it for the moment right now,” said head coach Donald Wood.

The Falcons will play Green Mountain in the Final Four on Friday. Green Mountain knocked Falcon out of the 2024 playoffs and Coach Wood says his team has been waiting for this game.

No. 1 Air Academy girls 53, No. 8 Durango 25

There’s no surprise seeing the Kadets in the Great Eight after the year they’ve had. They entered the matchup against Durango with a perfect 24-0 record and an average win margin of 32 points.

The first quarter was much more of a slower start than they were used to. Durango may have only scored four points, but they held Air Academy to just nine. But, with how poised the Kadets play, the slow start would not last much longer as they outscored Durango 13-5 in the second quarter to claim a double digit halftime lead.

Air Academy found their rhythm in the second half. Looking more like themselves and playing their style, they started getting blocks and steals, which led to fast break points. By the end of the third quarter, their lead had jumped to 37-13.

The Kadets enter the Final Four for the second consecutive year, but this time, they’ll be looking to finish the job.

No. 2 Mesa Ridge 61, No. 7 Standley Lake 45

They’re scrappy, they play with grit, they smother opposing teams defensively, they’re the back-to-back state champions, and they are still hungry for more as they chase the three-peat.

Mesa Ridge may have lost the season opener this year, but since then, they have won 24 straight and are playing like they will not be denied another state title. That’s not to say Standley Lake would be a walk in the park for the Grizzlies.

Mesa Ridge played exactly how they were supposed to in the first half. Bryce Riehl knocking down three pointers, the defense coming up with blocks and steals and everyone bringing the energy. But, the Gators kept hanging around.

It was just a six-point lead for the Grizzlies after the opening quarter. The second frame didn’t see the margin increase by much, but they did extend the lead to nine by halftime behind a 13 point outburst from Isaiah Lucas.

Zander Iwanksi came to life in the third quarter, knocking down back-to-back three pointers to give the Grizzlies a 15 point lead. Standley Lake cut into that lead, getting it down to seven in the fourth, but the Grizzlies have been here before and they closed the game to secure their spot in the Final Four.

