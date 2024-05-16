Watch Now
Here are the NFL games you can watch on KOAA-TV this season

Posted at 6:15 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 20:15:57-04

The National Football League has released its 2024-2025 schedule! The Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs to kickoff the season on Thursday, September 5.

Below is a list of games you can watch on KOAA-TV all season long:

  • Thursday, September 5: Baltimore Ravens VS Kansas City Chiefs
  • Sunday, September 8: Los Angeles Rams VS Detroit Lions
  • Sunday, September 15: Chicago Bears VS Houston Texans
  • Sunday, September 22: Kansas City Chiefs VS Atalanta Falcons
  • Sunday, September 29: Buffalo Bills VS Baltimore Ravens
  • Sunday, October 6: Dallas Cowboys VS Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Sunday, October 13: Cincinnati Bengals VS New York Giants
  • Sunday, October 20: New York Jets VS Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Sunday, October 27: Dallas Cowboys VS San Francisco 49ers
  • Sunday, November 3: Jacksonville Jaguars VS Philadelphia Eagles
  • Sunday, November 10: Detroit Lions VS Houston Texans
  • Sunday, November 17: Indianapolis Colts VS New York Jets
  • Sunday, November 24: Philadelphia Eagles VS Los Angeles Rams
  • Thursday, November 28: Miami Dolphins VS Green Bay Packers
  • Sunday, December 1: San Francisco 49ers VS Buffalo Bills
  • Sunday, December 8: Los Angeles Chargers VS Kansas City Chiefs
  • Sunday, December 15: Green Bay Packers VS Seattle Seahawks
  • Saturday, December 21: Houston Texans VS Kansas City Chiefs
  • Sunday, December 22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Dallas Cowboys
  • Sunday, December 29: Miami Dolphins VS Cleveland Browns
  • Sunday, January 5: TBD VS TBD

After week 4, flex scheduling begins. That means Sunday afternoon games can be moved to Sunday night games if better matchups develop from weeks 5-17.____

____
