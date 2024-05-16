Here are the NFL games you can watch on KOAA-TV this season

The National Football League has released its 2024-2025 schedule! The Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs to kickoff the season on Thursday, September 5.

Below is a list of games you can watch on KOAA-TV all season long:



Thursday, September 5: Baltimore Ravens VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, September 8: Los Angeles Rams VS Detroit Lions

Sunday, September 15: Chicago Bears VS Houston Texans

Sunday, September 22: Kansas City Chiefs VS Atalanta Falcons

Sunday, September 29: Buffalo Bills VS Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, October 6: Dallas Cowboys VS Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, October 13: Cincinnati Bengals VS New York Giants

Sunday, October 20: New York Jets VS Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, October 27: Dallas Cowboys VS San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, November 3: Jacksonville Jaguars VS Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, November 10: Detroit Lions VS Houston Texans

Sunday, November 17: Indianapolis Colts VS New York Jets

Sunday, November 24: Philadelphia Eagles VS Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, November 28: Miami Dolphins VS Green Bay Packers

Sunday, December 1: San Francisco 49ers VS Buffalo Bills

Sunday, December 8: Los Angeles Chargers VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 15: Green Bay Packers VS Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, December 21: Houston Texans VS Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, December 22: Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 29: Miami Dolphins VS Cleveland Browns

Sunday, January 5: TBD VS TBD

After week 4, flex scheduling begins. That means Sunday afternoon games can be moved to Sunday night games if better matchups develop from weeks 5-17.____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.