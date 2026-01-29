Here are the Colorado athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics

About 30 Coloradans will compete in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the state is sending more athletes than any other to the Games this year.

More than 230 people will represent Team USA.

The Opening Ceremony will start on Feb. 6 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — this is the first year the Olympics will be co-hosted by two cities — and competitions will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22. Click here for a full schedule of events. The Closing Ceremony is set for Feb. 22.

Meet the Coloradans representing Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics below.

Editor's note: While some of the featured athletes below are currently training or temporarily living out of state, all of them have submitted Colorado locations as their hometown. Athletes who do not list Colorado as their hometown are not included here.

Annika Belshaw | Ski jumping | Steamboat Springs

Belshaw, 23, has been ski jumping since she was 9 years old.

She attended Steamboat Springs High School and grew up ski jumping at the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Matthias Schrader/AP Annika Belshaw of the United States reacts at the finish area during the Women Normal Hill HS102 Individual Ski Jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships, in Trondheim, Norway, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In an interview with Steamboat Magazine, she described her career's trajectory, including her move to train in Norway.

This is Belshaw's first Olympics.

Chase Blackwell | Snowboarding | Longmont

Blackwell nabbed third place at the FIS Junior World Championships in China in 2015 and has not looked back.

At the world cup, he has ended up in the top 10 finishes 11 times, including on the podium in 2023. In December, he placed fifth at the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Instagram

This is the 22-year-old's first Olympics.

Jake Canter | Snowboarding | Evergreen

This is Canter's first Olympics, an achievement that comes on the heels of a decade of work to rise in the ranks.

When he was just 15, he competed in his first X Games with a backside 1080 from the knuckle — earning him the silver medal, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard team.

U.S. Snowboard Instagram

He also landed on the podium at the 2022 Laax Open, where he placed third in slopestyle amid tough competition.

Jason Colby | Ski jumping | Steamboat Springs

Colby, 19, is headed to his first Olympics with the motto “Work until your idols become your rivals," according to the U.S. Ski Jumping team.

He is a 2024 and 2024 Junior World Championships Team Member and was selected for the 2024 Youth Olympic Games team.

Matthias Schrader/AP Jason Colby, right, and Kevin Bickner, both of the United States, stand together after Colby's second round jump at the third stage of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Colby is part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

Lily Dhawornvej | Snowboarding | Frisco

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team describes Dhawornvej, 16, as a "rising star in American snowboarding."

The teenager placed second in Next X and third in Street Style Pro at the Copper Mountain X Games in 2024, which earned her a spot at X Games Aspen in 2025. She secured the bronze medal in the women's snowboard Knuckle Huck there, the team said.

Andreas Becker/AP The women's podium with second placed Lily Dhawornvej of USA, winner Kokomo Murase of Japan and third placed Anna Gasser of Austria, from left, pose after the final run of the Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup at Laax Open, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Laax, Switzerland. (Andreas Becker/Keystone via AP)

"Her father is a first-generation Thai American and Lily proudly represents the Asian American snowboarding community through her involvement with Soy Sauce Nation, which aims to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport," the team reported.

She trains often at Copper Mountain.

This is Dhawornvej's first Olympics.

Alex Ferreira | Freestyle skiing | Aspen

Ferreira, who specializes in the halfpipe, is returning for his third Olympics.

The 31-year-old started skiing when he was 3 years old and became competitive by the age of 10, according to Team USA. He comes from an athletic background: His father was a professional soccer player and his mother runs marathons.

Yuki Iwamura/AP Olympic hopeful U.S. freestyle skier, Alex Ferreira, poses for a photo at Team USA Media Summit, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

He has won several medals, including gold, at the X Games in Aspen in 2019, 2020 and 2024.

Team USA reported that in the 2023-2024 season, he became the first halfpipe skier to win every competition he entered, which included five world cups, X Games Aspen, and the Dew Tour.

Ferreira competed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics. He has won one silver and one bronze medal.

Stacy Gaskill | Snowboarding | Golden

Gaskill grew up in Colorado and first started skiing when she was 2 years old. By the age of 8, she had learned how to snowboard and entered her first Boardercross race.

The 25-year-old attended the University of Colorado.

Aaron Favila/AP United States' Stacy Gaskill competes during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Gaskill competed in the 2022 Olympics, where she finished seventh in snowboardcross.

Red Gerard | Snowboarding | Silverthorne

Gerard is headed back to the Olympics after making history at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang in 2018 after he won the gold medal when he was 17 years old. Team USA said this made him the youngest American snowboarder to achieve this.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Olympic Snowboarder Red Gerard unveils Ralph Lauren's Team USA opening ceremony uniform for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics at Ralph Lauren headquarters, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

He has a nonprofit called Red's Backyard Foundation, which helps kids to enjoy outdoor sports at no cost.

Gerard, 25, completed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics. In 2022, he placed fourth in slopestyle and fifth in big air.

Birk Irving | Freestyle skiing | Winter Park

Irving is part of a family that has dedicated much of their life to skiing — his father worked for ski patrol, his mother is a former alpine racing coach and his younger sister, Svea Irving, is also competing in the Olympics this year, Team USA said.

He was able to complete a 360 when he was 5 years old and signed with his first sponsor when he was 7, according to Team USA.

Hugh Carey/AP Birk Irving, of the United States, executes a trick in the halfpipe finals during the World Cup U.S. Grand Prix freestyle skiing event in Copper Mountain, Colo., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hugh Carey)

He listed Winter Park as his hometown and says he now resides in Steamboat Springs, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

Irving, 26, previously completed in the 2022 Olympics. He finished fifth in the halfpipe.

Svea Irving | Freestyle skiing | Winter Park

This is the 23-year-old Irving's first Olympics. Her older brother, listed above, is also competing in the 2026 Games.

She finished every event in the 2024-2025 season in the top five.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Instagram

Irving graduated from CU Boulder and is part of the Winter Park Freeski Team.

Irving most recently placed fifth in the halfpipe at the 2025 world championship.

Riley Jacobs | Freestyle skiing | Oak Creek

Jacobs grew up in a ski town. Loving the feeling of flying through the air, she pursued halfpipe skiing and has landed nine top 10 finishes on the World Cup circuit, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

She has been a member of that team since 2021 and is currently with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. She attended the University of Colorado in Denver.

U.S. Ski Team Instagram

In 2024, she finished sixth at her first X Games.

This is Jacobs' first Olympics.

Tess Johnson | Freestyle skiing | Vail

Johnson began skiing when she was 2 years old and attended Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy.

Most recently, she won the silver medal for dual moguls at the world championship.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP United States' Tess Johnson competes in the women's World Cup freestyle moguls ski competition, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

She competed in the 2018 Games as well, where she placed 12th in moguls.

Lauren Jortberg | Cross-country skiing | Boulder

This year marks Jortberg's first on the 2026 U.S. Olympic Cross Country Team.

U.S. Ski Team Instagram

She graduated from Dartmouth College in 2020, where she had an impressive career, where she finished on the podium five times and claimed two overall victories, according to the school.

This is her first time competing in the Olympics.

Ellie Kam | Figure skating | Colorado Springs

Kam began skating when she was just 4 years old growing up in Alaska. After relocating to Colorado Springs, she qualified for the 2022 U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championships. After splitting ways with her skating partner, she started practicing with a new partner — Danny Shea, see below entry — and in their first season, they finished 12th at the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships, Team USA reported.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea skate during the "Making the Team" performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

They finished seventh in the 2025 world championships.

This is her first time competing in the Olympics.

Elizabeth “Liz” Lemley | Freestyle skiing | Vail

Lemley is not only a dominant athlete — she has big dreams beyond skiing too. The U.S. Ski and Snowboard member hopes to join the Air Force and SpaceX in the future.

She made her debut in the World Cup when she was just 15 years old and recently won a Youth Olympic Games gold medal in the dual moguls competition.

Jonathan Nackstrand/AP Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. competes in the freestyle skiing women's dual moguls at the Jeongseon High 1 Ski Resort during the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gohan, Gangwon Province, South Korea Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (Jonathan Nackstrand/OIS via AP)

Lemley, 20, won fifth in dual moguls and sixth in moguls at the 2023 world championships.

This is her first time competing in the Olympics.

Niklas Malacinski | Nordic combined | Steamboat Springs

Malacinski, 22, was named to the Olympic team on Jan. 22.

He had four top-20 finishes in the first four World Cups this year and is currently the only American man ranked within the top 30, according to NBC Olympics.

Matthias Schrader/AP Niklas Malacinski of the United States competes in the Nordic Combined Mixed Team Normal Hill HS102/4x5km, Ski Jumping Round, at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

"Thank you to everyone who’s carried me to this moment: my supporters and sponsors who invested in the journey, the friends and strangers who cheered from far away and close to home, and the people who showed up in the small ways that mattered on the hard days," he wrote on his Instagram.

This is his first time competing in the Olympics.

Martin, a Colorado native, exploded onto the snowboarding scene in the 2024-2025 World Cup season, when he was just 16 years old.

He became the youngest snowboarder to ever land a 2160 and the only one ever to stomp both a frontside and a backside 2160, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

Andy Wong/AP Oliver Martin of the United States competes in the men's Snowboard Big Air qualifying round during the FIS Snowboard & Freeski World Cup 2024 at the Shougang Park in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

At the 2025 Calgary Snow Rodeo, he stood on the podium and became the youngest male rider to a win a World Cup slopestyle event.

This is his first time competing in the Olympics.

Charlie Mickel | Freestyle skiing | Durango

A Durango native, Mickel grew up skiing at Purgatory Resort and trained with Durango Winter Sports Club. He is one of four men named to the U.S. men’s moguls team.

“Just to qualify is something that I’ve dedicated my whole life to,” Mickel said in a press release from Purgatory Resort. “I remember watching the Olympics in 2014 in Sochi, and I was like, ‘I want to be there one day.’ It’s a dream come true.”

Robert F. Bukaty/AP United States' Charlie Mickel competes in the men's World Cup freestyle moguls ski competition, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

For the past two years, he has been competing full-time on the World Cup circuit and achieved numerous top-10 results and secured his first World Cup podium in his career.

Kyle Negomir | Alpine skiing | Littleton

"Nego," a 27-year-old Colorado native, most recently won 17th in the super-G at the world championship.

Gabriele Facciotti/AP United States' Kyle Negomir speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Wengen, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

He attended Dartmouth College. He also works with SOS Outreach to mentor kids through exciting experiences in nature.

This marks Negomir's first Olympics.

Nina O'Brien | Alpine skiing | Denver

O'Brien is back for her second Olympics after making her debut in Beijing, where she held onto the sixth-fastest run in the field in giant slalom before she crashed and broke her run, ending her first Olympic Games, Team USA says.

John Locher/AP United States' Nina O'Brien reacts after her women's giant slalom run at the World Cup Finals, Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Sun Valley, Idaho. (AP Photo/John Locher)

She ended up breaking the same leg 19 months later while training and missed the 2023-2024 season. By the World Cup in 2024-2025, she was itching to go and came away with back-to-back career high finishes in the giant slalom, the team said.

O'Brien, 28, splits her time between San Francisco and Denver.

She previously competed in the Games in 2022.

Danny O'Shea | Figure skating | Colorado Springs

O'Shea, 34, won the 2016 U.S. national title and the 2018 Four Continents Championship, and in 2020, he retired.

But in 2022, seeing that figure skater Ellie Kam needed a partner, he offered to practice with her, which led to an official partnership.

Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Silver medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea hold up their medals after the pairs free skating competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

They won bronze together at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships and finished 12th at the 2023 world championships, Team USA says. They won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships the following year.

O'Shea is the oldest U.S. Olympic pairs skater since 1932 and the oldest from any country to make an Olympic debut since 1948.

Jake Pates | Snowboarding | Eagle

Pates picked up skateboarding when he was 8 years old. Skip ahead about a decade, and he had come in eighth in the halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old also skateboards and teaches lessons to inspire kids in his community, Team USA reports.

Kin Cheung/AP Jake Pates, of the United States, jumps during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

He previously competed in the Games in 2018.

Hunter Powell | Bobsled | Fort Collins

Powell, 29, began his athlete endeavors with a focus on track, but then his passion turned toward the bobsled.

He is the second track athlete from Colorado State University to make an Olympic bobsled team, according to the school. He is the 23rd former CSU athlete to compete in the Olympic Games.

Matthias Schrader/AP Kristopher Horn, Carsten Vissering, Hunter Powell and Caleb Furnell, of the United States, compete in the 4-man bobsleigh race at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

He is part of the four-man sled piloted by Kris Horn, along with Carsten Vissering and Caleb Furnell.

He is engaged to Kaysha Love of Utah, who is also headed to the Olympics in the bobsled.

River Radamus | Alpine skiing | Edwards

Radamus comes from a ski-loving family: His mother was a NCAA champion and decorated Pro Tour racer, as well as a coach, and his father is a former U.S. Ski Team coach and former director of the Ski and Snowboard Club in Vail.

Gabriele Facciotti/AP United States' River Radamus speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Schladming, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

He told Team USA his idol is Nikola Jokić.

He previously competed in the Games in 2022, where he finished fourth in the giant slalom and 15th in the super-G.

Madeline "Maddy" Schaffrick | Snowboarding | Steamboat Springs

After nearly a decade away from competition, Schaffrick is returning to the U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Team, according to Team USA.

She had retired at just 20 years old due to struggles with her mental health, she told Team USA in an article last October.

U.S. Snowboard Team Instagram

After some time away, she picked up coaching, ultimately joining the U.S. halfpipe team as a coach in 2022. A training trip reignited something in her and at age 29, she began to train again.

“I dealt with a lot of regret and self-doubt," Schaffrick told Team USA. "For a long time, I believed I couldn’t accomplish my goals. That I didn’t have what it took... (Now) I came back to reclaim my experience and do it differently.”

This marks Schaffrick's first Olympics.

Mikaela Shiffrin | Alpine skiing | Edwards

The most decorated alpine skier of all time is back for her fourth Olympic Games. She is the first alpine skier to record 100 FIS World Cup wins and the first athlete in FIS Ski World Cup history to win in all six disciples, according to Team USA.

Recently, at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships, she won gold in the team combined event after she had been sidelined for two months with an injury.

Giovanni Auletta/AP United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, celebrates with second placed Switzerland's Camille Rast, left, and third placed Germany's Emma Aicher, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Last year, she announced that she would become part of the team ownership group of the new National Women's Soccer League in Denver, the Denver Summit. A few years prior, she launched the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund in honor of her father to help athletes who are struggling with financial to be able to train properly.

The 30-year-old competed in the Olympics in 2014, 2018 and 2022. She has won two gold medals and one silver.

Jaccob Slavin | Ice hockey | Erie

Slavin grew up with his five siblings outside of Denver, playing hockey as kids, which sparked a passion and led him to play hockey for two seasons at Colorado College before he was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes, Team USA reported.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin (74) acknowledges the fans following an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

The 31-year-old has played for the team for his entire professional career and holds the franchise records for postseason games played, goals, assists and points among other defensemen, Team USA says.

Cam Smith | Ski mountaineering | Crested Butte

Smith, a multi-sport athlete from southwest Colorado, is already an 11-time USA Ski Mountaineering national champion and a five-time North American Ski Mountaineering champion, according to Team USA. He also ready holds the course record for the three largest races for ski mountaineering: Power of Four, the Grand Traverse and the Gothic Mountain Tour.

Team USA

Previously, he qualified for the Mountain and Trail Running World Championships to represent the United States

In December, he and Anna Gibson, of Wyoming, became the first USA Ski Mountaineering athletes ever to qualify for the Winter Olympics. This winter marks his first time competing on that stage.

Smith works as an instructor for the Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte, Team USA reported.

Hailey Swirbul | Cross-country skiing | El Jebel

What started as a way to stay fit in the winter for mountain biking grew into a much bigger passion for 27-year-old Swirbul.

In her spare time, she told Team USA that she lives to bake, paint and go fly fishing. She also participates with the Women Ski Coaches Association.

Matthias Schrader/AP Hailey Swirbul, of the United States, center, competes in the Women's Cross Country 4 X 5 KM Relay Classic event at the Nordic World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

She also competed in the 2022 Olympics, where she finished fourth in the 4 x 5km relay for women.

Lindsey Vonn | Alpine skiing | Vail

Vonn, the winningest speed skier in history, is ready for another go at the Olympic Games.

The 41-year-old specializes in the downhill and Super-G. She remains the only American woman to win Olympic gold in the downhill, according to Team USA.

Marco Trovati/AP United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after taking second place in an alpine ski, women's World Cup Super G, in Tarvisio, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

She also holds the title for most victories by skier in those disciples: 43 in downhill and 28 in super-G.

In 2022, she published a memoir called "Rise: My Story."

Vonn is among a small group of American athletes that are making their fifth trip to the Olympics. She also competed in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2018. Throughout those Games, she won one gold medal and two bronze medals.

Landon Wendler | Freestyle skiing | Steamboat Springs

Wendler has been on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team for five years. He is part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club.

According to the team, he has 10 podium finishes in the NorAm Cup, two podiums in the National Championships, three podiums in FIS competitions and three Open podiums.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP United States' Landon Wendler in the men's World Cup freestyle moguls ski competition, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

When he is not skiing, he is playing hockey and DJing.

This is Wendler's first Olympics.

Cody Winters | Snowboarding | Steamboat Springs

Winters, 25, has been with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team since 2022. He has become one of the few snowboarders in the world who has done well in both snowboard cross and alpine racing, according to the team.

Winters has earned several titles, including Nor-Am, Europa Cup, and junior competitions. In the 2024-2025 season, he claimed his first World Cup podium in parallel slalom and snowboard cross.

Lee Jin-man/AP United States' Cody Winters competes during the men's parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

He attended Steamboat Springs High School and graduated in 2018. When he was 18 years old, he started his own company called Winters Window Washing to support his Olympic dreams.

Winters also competed at the 2022 Games. He ended up in 29th for giant slalom snowboarding.