Health officials approve capacity increase for Ball Arena

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has approved a request from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to increase capacity at Ball Arena, the company announced Wednesday.

The venue has been approved to increase capacity from 4,050, which is 22.1% of overall capacity, to 7,750 fans per game, which is 42.3% of overall venue capacity.

The newly-approved guidelines will be in place for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games when each team hosts its first home playoff game later this month.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” said KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking Matt Bell in a press release. “We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners through a series of presales, the company said. If seats remain or become available at a later date, fans who sign up for limited ticket release waitlists will be notified.

