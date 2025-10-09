From Tottenham to Burnham Yard, how the Broncos' trip to London could impact their new stadium

In September of 1899, the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club opened the doors at White Hart Lane for the first time.

Yes, you read that right: EIGHTEEN-NINETY-NINE.

More than 100 years later, the club realized it was time to forge a new path — that's where Jon Babbs came in.

For nearly a decade, Babbs — as stadium director — toured sites in America to gather ideas for their future, multi-use venue. After an arduous journey, the club opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

"What we wanted to do was have a venue that could host concerts or events all year around," said Babbs, who's been the stadium director for more than 20 years. "We're all focused on making sure that everyone who comes to the stadium gets really well looked after."

The Broncos will take on the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12 — and they may be playing inside a glimpse of their future.

Their impending move to Burnham Yard means owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner will be undertaking the same task Babbs approached so many years ago: how to create a purpose-built stadium that makes an impact in the community while not leaving behind the past.

RELATED:



"We've taken the old and brought it into the new, it's a win-win," Babbs said. "The more events we put into the neighborhood, the more finance is brought into the neighborhood itself, the more external investment comes in as well. We play a central role within the neighborhood. We're much more than a football club."

Babbs only has one piece of advice for the Penners as they embark on this journey:

"Have a very clear route, a very clear road map as to where you want to end up," Babbs said.