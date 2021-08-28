Vote now for Friday Football Fever Play of the Night Week 1

Friday Football Fever Week 1: Top Plays of the Week

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first candidate is from Lewis-Palmer & Discovery Canyon were the Rangers Luke DeLange with a big strip sack. LP would recover the ball, but nothing would come of the turnover as Rangers fall to the Thunder, 42 to 21.

Our second candidate is from a Thursday night showdown with Palmer Ridge & Pueblo East. The Bears with the blitz on the East quarterback Tatum Everett. Everett would end up throw a pick to sophomore Cooper Havenar for the pick-6. Palmer Ridge would roll over the Eagles, 49 to 14

Our third and final candidate comes from the Steel City with La Junta & Pueblo County. The Hornets' Jeremiah DeLatorre, the defensive lineman, with the interception on Luke Garner. DeLatorre with the stiff arm before being taken down in La Junta territory. County would go onto win the game 24 to 7.

Click here for final scores and highlights for Week 1

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter