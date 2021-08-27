Friday Football Fever Week 1 preview

Friday Football Fever kicks off in Pueblo West as the Cyclones host the Pine Creek Eagles.
*Background on teams for Game of the week
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule
Thursday
Pueblo East vs. Palmer Ridge
Air Academy vs. Liberty
Friday
Cherry Creek vs. Doherty
Mitchell vs. Palmer
Sand Creek vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Holy Family vs. Pueblo South
Discovery Canyon vs. Lewis-Palmer
Windsor vs. Vista Ridge
La Junta vs. Pueblo County
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Widefield
Alamosa vs. The Classical Academy
Florence vs. Peyton
Saturday
Manitou Springs vs. Rye
