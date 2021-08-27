Watch
Friday Football Fever Week 1 preview

5 Sports Friday Football Fever brings you all the action from the high school gridiron across southern Colorado.
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 23:28:02-04

Friday Football Fever kicks off in Pueblo West as the Cyclones host the Pine Creek Eagles.

*Background on teams for Game of the week

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday

Pueblo East vs. Palmer Ridge
Air Academy vs. Liberty

Friday

Cherry Creek vs. Doherty
Mitchell vs. Palmer
Sand Creek vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Holy Family vs. Pueblo South
Discovery Canyon vs. Lewis-Palmer
Windsor vs. Vista Ridge
La Junta vs. Pueblo County
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Widefield
Alamosa vs. The Classical Academy
Florence vs. Peyton

Saturday

Manitou Springs vs. Rye

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

