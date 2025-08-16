Previewing Friday Football Fever teams ahead of 2025 season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The high school football season will be kicking off soon and News 5 has an inside look at how some teams are feeling about the upcoming year.

Sand Creek

Led by second year head coach Eric Mitchell, the Scorpions feel they have the pieces to take Sand Creek football to the postseason for the first time since 2020. They will be returning their leader in touchdowns and rushing yards to go with a fine-tuned offensive line.

Lewis-Palmer

The Lewis-Palmer Rangers are hungry to get back into the playoffs after missing the postseason a year ago. They have 22 seniors on this year's roster who are determined to win the 3A Pikes Peak League title.

Pueblo West

Pueblo West graduated 27 seniors after their semi-final run last season. Most of those were key players on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense still remains strong.

The Cyclones might be running a different styled offense opposed to what they are used to, but their defense has made it clear that they are still going to be a tough team to beat.

Pueblo East

Pueblo East may have lost a lot of their receiving core from last year, but this new roster has the same speed and toughness as before.

The Eagles will also return their starting quarterback, Dolphka Lewis, who says just making the playoffs is no longer good enough. Rather, they are keeping their eyes on the state title.

Mesa Ridge

