High School Football Playoffs: area teams compete for state title

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Three area high schools return to the gridiron this weekend to compete for a state football championship!

Two area teams will compete in state championship games this weekend at The ThunderBowl in Pueblo. In 6-man football, undefeated #1 Cheyenne Wells looks to complete a perfect season against #2 Stratton. In Class 2A, #3 The Classical Academy will face off with #9 Wellington.

In Class 4A, #3 Pueblo West travels west to play #2 Montrose in a semi-final matchup.

Friday Football Fever - Playoff Schedule

Friday:

6-Man State Championship

#2 Stratton Eagles vs #1 Cheyenne Wells Tigers 12:00 PM

Saturday:

Class 4A Playoffs - Semifinals

#3 Pueblo West Cyclones vs #2 Montrose Red Hawks 1:00 PM

Class 2A State Championship

#9 Wellington Eagles vs #3 The Classical Academy Titans 5:00 PM

