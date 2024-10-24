Friday Football Fever Week 9 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with five games in southern Colorado.

This week's Game of the Week is the Woodland Park Panthers taking on the Manitou Springs Mustangs. The Panthers are an undefeated 7-0 and the Mustangs are 3-4.

A win could potentially solidify the Panthers' chances of making the playoffs, as well as getting one step closer to securing the Southeast league title.

According to CHSAA, Woodland Park is ranked fifth in Class 2A. With a win, the Mustangs, who are 27 in Class 2A, could get a huge bump in the ranks.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule

Thursday:

Abraham Lincoln Lancers vs Mitchell Marauders 6:30 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Cañon City Tigers vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Chaparral Wolverines 7:00 PM

Friday:

Montrose Red Hawks vs Widefield Gladiators 6:00 PM

Durango Demons vs Liberty Lancers 6:00 PM

Grand Junction Tigers vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:00 PM

Walsh Eagles vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Englewood Pirates vs Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats vs Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles vs Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions vs Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs vs Byers Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Buena Vista Demons vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Holly Wildcats vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose vs Salida Spartans 7:00 PM

Burlington Cougars vs Limon Badgers 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans vs Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies vs La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers vs Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Centaurus Warriors vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals vs Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

The Classical Academy Titans vs D'Evelyn Jaguars 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 1:00 PM

Regis Jesuit Raiders vs Pine Creek Eagles 1:00 PM

Hanover Hornets vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates vs South Park Burros 1:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats vs Bethune Bobcats 1:00 PM

Centauri Falcons vs Trinidad Miners 1:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 1:00 PM

Elbert Bulldogs vs Simla Cubs 2:00 PM

Wiley Panthers vs Kit Carson Wildcats 4:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Primero Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.