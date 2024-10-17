Friday Football Fever Week 8 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday as nine games featuring southern Colorado teams hit the gridiron.

This week's Game of the Week is the Vista Ridge Wolves taking on the Palmer Ridge Bears. The Wolves are 5-2 overall and are currently ranked seventh in Class 4A. The Bears are 6-1 and ranked third.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday:

Mitchell Marauders vs D'Evelyn Jaguars 4:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Palmer Terrors 6:30 PM

Arickaree Bison vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs Pueblo South 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams vs Liberty Lancers 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 PM

Friday:

The Classical Academy Titans vs Alameda Pirates 4:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Trinidad Miners vs Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 6:00 PM

Durango Demons vs Air Academy Kadets 6:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts vs Buena Vista Demons 6:00 PM

Thornton Trojans vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:00 PM

Swink Lions vs Springfield Longhorns 6:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions vs Gateway Olympians 6:30 PM

Coronado Cougars vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers vs Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates vs Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

South Park Burros vs Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Limon Badgers vs Wray Eagles 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose vs Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 7:00 PM

Kiowa Indians vs Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies vs Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Legend Titans vs Fountain-Fort Carson 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves vs Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Chaparral Wolverines vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons vs Doherty Spartans 7:00 PM

Florence Huskies vs Woodland Park 7:00 PM

Crowley County Chargers vs Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Center Vikings vs Ignacio Bobcats 7:00 PM

Caliche Buffaloes vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles vs Kit Carson Wildcats 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds vs Walsenburg Panthers 10:00 AM

Byers Bulldogs vs Elbert Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Walsh Eagles vs Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Harrison Panthers 1:00 PM

Antonito Trojans vs Primero Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Wiley Panthers vs Flagler Panthers 1:00 PM

Bethune Bobcats vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 4:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates vs Sierra Grande Panthers 6:00 PM

