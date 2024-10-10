Friday Football Fever Week 7 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with four matchups in southern Colorado.

This week's Game of the Week is the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies visiting the Pueblo West Cyclones. The Grizzlies are 5-1 on the year and the Cyclones enter the game a perfect 6-0.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday:

Liberty Lancers vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Swink Lions vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 PM

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Idalia Wolves 7:00 PM

Friday:

Centauri Falcons vs Center Vikings 4:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles vs Douglas County Huskies 6:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Durango Demons 6:00 PM

Doherty Spartans vs Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Sierra Grande Panthers 6:30 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Regis Jesuit Raiders 6:30 PM

Springfield Longhorns vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Holyoke Dragons vs Limon Badgers 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats vs Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats vs Deer Trail Eagles 7:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Elbert Bulldogs vs South Park Burros 7:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Denver West Cowboys vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Gunnison Cowboys vs Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Bennett Tigers vs Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Ignacio Bobcats vs Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators vs Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder vs Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines vs Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats vs Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Mitchell Mauraders vs Alameda Pirates 7:30 PM

Simla Cubs vs Byers Bulldogs 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Walsenburg Panthers vs Crowley County Chargers 1:00 PM

Hanover Hornets vs Bethune Bobcats 1:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks vs Antonito Trojans 1:00 PM

Buena Vista Demons vs Dolores Huerta Scorpions 1:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans vs McClave Cardinals 3:00 PM

