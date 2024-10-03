Friday Football Fever Week 6 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with three southern Colorado matchups.

This week's Game of the Week is the Douglas County Huskies taking on the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans. The Huskies enter the game 3-2 overall and the Tojans are 4-1 on the year.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule

Thursday:

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Liberty Lancers 6:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Doherty Spartans 6:30 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 PM

Friday:

La Veta Redhawks VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 12:00 PM

Weldon Valley Warriors VS Manzanola Bobcats 3:00 PM

The Classical Academy Titans VS Abraham Lincoln Lancers 5:00 PM

Montrose Red Hawks VS Falcon Falcons 6:00 PM

Center Vikings VS Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 PM

Durango Demons VS Rampart Rams 6:00 PM

Primero Bulldogs VS Sierra Grande Panthers 6:30 PM

Crowley County Chargers VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Holly Wildcats 7:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

Elizabeth Cardinals VS Strasburg Indians 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Douglas County Huskies VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Denver West Cowboys VS Mitchell Marauders 7:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Hanover Hornets 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Bayfield Wolverines 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Thornton Trojans 7:00 PM

Cheraw Wolverines VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Stratton Eagles VS Granada Bobcats 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Del Norte Tigers 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Swink Lions 7:00 PM

Littleton Lions VS Cañon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Centaurus Warriors 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Widefield Gladiators 12:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Ellicott Thunderhawks VS Buena Vista Demons 1:00 PM

Legend Titans VS Pine Creek Eagles 1:00 PM

Calhan Bulldogs VS Simla Cubs 1:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 2:00 PM

Antonito Trojans VS Cotopaxi Pirates 6:00 PM

