Friday Football Fever Week 5 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday as the Liberty Lancers battle the Rangeview Raiders, and a battle in Pueblo takes place at Dutch Clark Stadium between the Pueblo County Hornets and the Pueblo South Colts.

This week's Game of the Week is the Bell Game between the Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs and the Pueblo Central Wildcats. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 5 Schedule

Thursday:

Liberty Lancers VS Rangeview Raiders 6:30 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Friday:

Del Norte Tigers VS Dolores Huerta Scorpions 3:00 PM

Air Academy Kadets VS Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Merino Rams VS Rocky Ford Meloneers 6:00 PM

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds VS Holly Wildcats 6:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Palmer Terrors 7:00 PM

Platte Canyon Huskies VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 PM

Elizabeth Cardinals VS Pagosa Springs Pirates 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Deer Trail Eagles 7:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Canon City Tigers VS Harrison Panthers 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Mead Mavericks 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Berthoud Spartans 7:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Clear Creek Goldiggers VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 PM

Forge Christian Fury VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Cherry Creek Bruins 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Eads Eagles VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Holy Family Tigers 7:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Estes Park Bobcats 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Cotopaxi Pirates 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

Sedgwick County Cougars VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Primero Bulldogs VS Kiowa Indians 1:00 PM

Branson/Kim Bearcats VS Antonito Trojans 1:00 PM

