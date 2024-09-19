Friday Football Fever Week 4 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with seven matchups featuring teams in southern Colorado.

This week's Game of the Week is the Arapahoe Warriors taking on the Pine Creek Eagles. Both teams are 2-1 on the season looking for big wins to improve their records.

The Eagles dropped their first game of the season at Valor Christian, but have bounced back with two commanding wins against Cherokee Trail and Loveland. In both games, Pine Creek allowed 14 points respectively, and scored more than 40 points on offense.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Lakewood Tigers 4:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS Manuel Thunderbolts 6:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Coronado Cougars 6:30 PM

Skyline Falcons VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Primero Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Longmont Trojans 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Columbine Rebels 7:30 PM

Friday:

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Antonito Trojans 3:00 PM

Hoehne Farmers VS Sedgwick County Cougars 4:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Northfield Nighthawks 6:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Sierra Stallions 6:00 PM

Burlington Cougars VS Lamar Thunder 6:30 PM

Moorpark (CA) Musketeers VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Akron Rams 7:00 PM

Holy Family Tigers VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Elkhart (KS) Wildcats 7:00 PM

Discovery Canyon Thunder VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

Center Vikings VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Walsh Eagles 7:00 PM

Front Range Christian Falcons VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Weld Central Rebels VS Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Salida Spartans VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Alamosa Mean Moose VS Delta Panthers 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Canon City 7:00 PM

Ponderosa Mustangs VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Manitou Springs Mustangs VS Valley Vikings 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 PM

Heritage Eagles VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Doherty Spartans 7:00 PM

Arapahoe Warriors VS Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Standley Lake Gators VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Florence Huskies 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Granada Bobcats VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Sanford Mustangs 7:00 PM

Dolores Huerta Scorpions VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Flagler Panthers VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Custer County Bobcats VS Sargent Farmers 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Caliche Buffaloes 7:30 PM

Saturday:

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Widefield Gladiators 11:00 AM

Banning Lewis Academy VS North Fork 11:00 AM

The Classical Academy Titans VS La Junta Tigers 12:00 PM

Deer Trail Eagles VS Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 PM

Crowley County Charges VS Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Dayspring Christian Eagles 1:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Calhan Bulldogs 2:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Bethune Bobcats 2:30 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Justice Phoenix 6:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Palmer Terrors 6:00 PM

