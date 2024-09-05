Friday Football Fever Week 2 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with seven games in our area kick off.

This week's Game of the Week is the Coronado Cougars taking on the Lewis-Palmer Rangers. The Cougars enter the game 1-0 and the Rangers are 0-1.

Coronado is coming off at 25-20 win over Palmer last Friday, while Lewis-Palmer looks to get their first win of the season after losing 15-14 last week against Rampart.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 2 Schedule

Thursday:

Widefield Gladiators VS Liberty Lancers 6:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Walsh Eagles 6:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Sierra Stallions 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS George Washington Patriots 7:00 PM

Pueblo County Hornets VS Arvada Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Sterling Tigers 7:00 PM

Friday:

Idalia Wolves VS Hanover Hornets 2:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Front Range Christian Falcons 4:00 PM

Eagle Valley Devils VS Canon City Tigers 6:00 PM

Peyton Panthers VS Abraham Lincoln Lancers 6:00 PM

Raton (N.M.) Tigers VS Trinidad Miners 7:00 PM

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Walsenburg Panthers VS Las Animas Trojans 7:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Evanston (WY) Devils 7:00 PM

Coronado Cougars VS Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 PM

Olathe Pirates VS Center Vikings 7:00 PM

Salida Spartans VS Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 PM

Denver South Ravens VS Fountain-Fort Carson 7:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Kiowa Indians 7:00 PM

Pomona Panthers VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Prospect Ridge Academy VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Manzanola Bobcats VS Primero Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 PM

Mitchell Marauders VS La Junta Tigers 7:00 PM

Falcon Falcons VS Pueblo South Colts 7:00 PM

Ponderosa Mustangs VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Air Academy Kadets 7:00 PM

West Grand Mustangs VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Northfield Nighthawks VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Fowler Grizzlies VS Simla Cubs 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Merino Rams 7:00 PM

Plateau Valley Cowboys VS Custer County Bobcats 7:00 PM

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Kit Carson Wildcats VS Weskan (KS) Cowboys 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Soroco Rams VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 11:00 AM

Granada Bobcats VS Branson Bearcats 11:00 AM

The Classical Academy Titans VS Florence Huskies 1:00 PM

Springfield Longhorns VS Elbert Bulldogs 1:00 PM

Pueblo East Eagles VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 2:00 PM

Holly Wildcats VS Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles 2:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Eaton Reds 2:00 PM

Sanford Mustangs VS Swink Lions 2:00 PM

St. Mary's Pirates VS Akron Rams 5:00 PM

Flagler Panthers VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Cheyenne Wells Tigers VS Wiley Panthers 7:00 PM

