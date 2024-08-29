Friday Football Fever Week 1 matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Friday Football Fever kicks off Thursday with 11 area games happening across Colorado.

This week's Game of the Week is the Eaton Reds traveling south to take on The Classical Academy (TCA) Titans. The two schools have become power houses in Class 2A over the years.

TCA has won the last two matchups between the schools, winning at Eaton last year 14-7 and winning at home 19-16 in 2022.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

Falcon Falcons VS George Washington Patriots 4:00 PM

Simla Cubs VS Hoehne Farmers 6:00 PM

Pueblo Central Wildcats VS Discovery Canyon Thunder 6:00 PM

Walsh Eagles VS Primero Bulldogs 6:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Cherokee Trail Cougars 6:00 PM

Liberty Lancers VS Doherty Spartans 6:30 PM

Arickaree Bison VS Eads Eagles 7:00 PM

Horizon Hawks VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Sierra Stallions VS Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 PM

Palmer Ridge Bears VS Ponderosa Mustangs 7:00 PM

Friday:

Manzanola Bobcats VS Antonito Trojans 1:00 PM

Center Vikings VS North Fork Miners 1:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Granada Bobcats 1:00 PM

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies VS Air Academy Kadets 6:00 PM

Vista Ridge Wolves VS Montbello Warriors 6:00 PM

Akron Rams VS Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 PM

Gilpin County Eagles VS St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 PM

Pueblo West Cyclones VS Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 PM

The Pinnacle Timberwolves VS Peyton Panthers 7:00 PM

La Junta Tigers VS Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Las Animas Trojans VS Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 PM

Palmer Terrors VS Coronado Cougars 7:00 PM

Monte Vista Pirates VS Alamosa Mean Moose 7:00 PM

Rocky Ford Meloneers VS Byers Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Roaring Fork Rams VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Pueblo South Colts VS Mead Mavericks 7:00 PM

Littleton Lions VS Cañon City Tigers 7:00 PM

Eaton Reds VS The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Limon Badgers VS Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 PM

Lyons Lions VS Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 PM

University Bulldogs VS Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 PM

Merino Rams VS Crowley County Chargers 7:00 PM

Lamar Thunder VS Raton (N.M.) Tigers 7:00 PM

Sierra Grande Panthers VS Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 PM

Stratton Eagles VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 PM

McClave Cardinals VS Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 PM

Swink Lions VS Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 PM

La Veta Redhawks VS Kit Carson Wildcats 7:00 PM

Wiley Panthers VS Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 PM

Lewis-Palmer Rangers VS Rampart Rams 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Arvada Bulldogs VS Mitchell Marauders 10:00 AM

Florence Huskies VS Kent Denver Sun Devils 1:00 PM

Kiowa Indians VS Branson Bearcats 1:00 PM

Abraham Lincoln Lancers VS Woodland Park Panthers 1:00 PM

Flagler Panthers VS Hanover Hornets 1:00 PM

Sedgwick County Cougars VS Custer County Bobcats 1:30 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Sand Creek Scorpions 2:00 PM

