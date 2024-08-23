Friday Football Fever returns, 'zero week' matchups and team previews

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Football is back! Friday Football Fever kicks off Friday with several southern Colorado schools returning to the gridiron. This week's Game of the Week is the Rampart Rams visit the Falcon Falcons.

You can read previews for some schools in our area below:

LEWIS-PALMER: The Rangers are led by 11th year head coach Dustin Tupper. They finished the season with a 9-3 record and a quarterfinals appearance. With that being the programs deepest run since 2016, they will be looking to build on that this year.

PALMER RIDGE: Zach Carlton is at the helm of the program for his second year. In his first season, the Bears posted a 13-1 record and reached the 4A state championship game, finishing the year as runner-ups. Palmer Ridge is returning seven starters for the 2024 season.

PINE CREEK: David Hedges has taken over the program with hopes of leading the Eagles to their first state championship appearance since 2019. The offense is led by senior starting quarterback Cameron Cooper who has started over 30 games in his career.

RAMPART: The Rams are led by Rob Royer, who is in his eighth season as Rampart's head coach. They finished the season 7-5 last year and lost in the second round of the playoffs. Rampart has 15 seniors on the roster and will lean on that veteran leadership to make a playoff push.

PUEBLO SOUTH: The Colts had a 5-5 finish to last season and missed the playoffs. They return a very young roster for the 2024 campaign, and head coach Ryan Goddard says the next step for the program is to win a league title.

PUEBLO CENTRAL: Head coach Kris Cotterman and the Wildcats are coming off their best season since 2009. After winning a league title and making a playoff appearance, they are returning some key players and will look to have a high powered offense.

MESA RIDGE: The Grizzlies made a quarterfinals appearance last season, their first time under fourth year head coach Jeremi Calip. Mesa Ridge will have six returning starters on each side of the ball as they hope to build on last years playoff run.

AIR ACADEMY: Air Academy is under new leadership as Waymond Jackson II has taken over as head coach. The Kadets missed the playoffs last year after going 4-6 but will look to turn it around this year.

PUEBLO EAST: The Eagles finished last season 4-5 and missed the playoffs, but still feel they have an experienced group that can help them get back to the post season. Head coach Tony Valdez says their tough non-conference schedule will help get where they want to be at the end of the season.

PUEBLO WEST: The Cyclones finished 7-5 and lost in the second round of the playoffs for a third straight season. Head coach Clint Buderus says having over 30 seniors on the team will help them to get over that hump.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview of Friday Football Fever at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Zero Week Schedule

Friday:

Las Animas Trojans VS Hoehne Farmers 7:00 PM

Glenwood Springs Demons VS Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 PM

Trinidad Miners VS Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 PM

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans VS Arvada West Wildcats 7:00 PM

Loveland Red Wolves VS Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Falcon Falcons 7:00 PM

Pine Creek Eagles VS Valor Christian Eagles 7:00 PM

Englewood Pirates VS Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 PM

Clayton Yellowjackets VS Springfield Longhorns 7:00 PM

Fort Morgan Mustangs VS Pueblo East 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Sand Creek Scorpions VS Denver East Angels 11:00 AM

Custer County Bobcats VS South Park Burros 11:00 AM

Elbert Bulldogs VS Belleview Christian Bruins 1:00 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks VS Air Academy Kadets 2:00 PM

Sedgwick County Cougars VS McClave Cardinals 2:00 PM

