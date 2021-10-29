Friday Football Fever preview & Thursday night highlights (Week 10)

We are in the final week of the regular season for most classification in Southern Colorado, and the schedule gave us one final big time game in Colorado Springs.

A pair of top 10 4A teams will clash on the north side of the Springs in the Palmer Ridge Bears & Vista Ridge Wolves. The Bears have only one loss on the season, while the Wolves have two. The winner of Friday's match-up will take second place in the Southern 1 conference

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 Schedule

Thursday

FINAL: Pueblo Central 6, Pueblo South 35

FINAL: Pueblo East 21, Canon City 7

Friday

The Classical Academy vs. Manitou Springs

Thornton vs. Falcon

Palmer Ridge vs. Vista Ridge

Liberty vs. Palmer

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Centennial

Coronado vs. Fountain-Fort Carson

Colorado Springs Christian School vs. Florence

Woodland Park vs. La Junta

Lutheran vs. Lewis-Palmer

Sand Creek vs. Sierra

Rampart vs. Pueblo West

Doherty vs. Pine Creek

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Widefield

Saturday

Discovery Canyon vs. Harrison

Swink vs. John Mall

