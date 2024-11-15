Friday Football Fever: High school football playoff matchups in southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The high school football playoffs continue this weekend in southern Colorado! Friday and Saturday, 18 teams in our area will be in action.

The playoffs kickoff Friday night as #7 Mesa Ridge hosts #10 Monarch in Class 4A, and #8 Pine Creek hosts #9 Erie in Class 5A.

There will be several playoff matchups this weekend where both teams are from southern Colorado. In 8-man football, #7 Simla will take on #2 McClave. In Class 3A, #8 Discovery Canyon hosts #9 Pueblo East, and in Class 4A, #13 Rampart takes on #4 Palmer Ridge.

Friday Football Fever - Playoff Schedule

Friday:

Class 4A Playoffs - Second Round

#10 Monarch Coyotes vs #7 Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 6:00 PM

Class 5A Playoffs - Second Round

#9 Erie Tigers vs #8 Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 PM

Saturday:

6-Man Playoffs - Second Round

#8 Arickaree Bison vs #1 Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 PM

#5 Granada Bobcats vs #4 Idalia Wolves 1:00 PM

#6 Sierra Grande Panthers vs #3 Otis Bulldogs 1:00 PM

8-Man Playoffs - Second Round

#7 Simla Cubs vs #2 McClave Cardinals 1:00 PM

Class 1A Playoffs - Second Round

#6 Wiggins Tigers vs #3 Limon Badgers 1:00 PM

Class 2A Playoffs - Second Round

#13 Eaton Reds vs #5 Lamar Thunder 1:00 PM

#6 Berthoud Spartans vs #3 The Classical Academy Titans 1:00 PM

Class 3A Playoffs - First Round

#9 Pueblo East Eagles vs #8 Discovery Canyon Thunder 1:00 PM

#10 Lutheran Lions vs #7 Pueblo Central Wildcats 1:00 PM

#15 Pueblo South Colts vs #2 Mead Mavericks 1:00 PM

Class 4A Playoffs - Second Round

#12 Vista Ridge Wolves vs #5 Broomfield Eagles 10:00 AM

#13 Rampart Rams vs #4 Palmer Ridge Bears 1:00 PM

#19 Golden Devils vs #3 Pueblo West Cyclones 1:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.