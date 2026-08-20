Friday Football Fever 2026: 'Zero Week' Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever is back! The action begins Thursday night, followed by plenty of action on Friday.

The first Game of the Week of this year's Friday Football Fever season is the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies taking on the Vista Ridge Wolves. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Vista Ridge High School on Friday.

Last season, Mesa Ridge went 6-6, but finished second in the Class 4A Soco League 1 with a 4-1 league record. The Grizzlies earned the 14 seed in the playoffs, and defeated Loveland 54-22 in the first round before losing to Palmer Ridge 19-16 in the second round.



Watch a preview of Mesa Ridge's football team below:

Vista Ridge finished last season 8-4 overall, with a 3-2 record in Class 4A Soco League 2. The Wolves earned the 11 seed in the playoffs. They defeated Montebello 38-13 in the first round, but lost to Broomfield 49-3 in the second round.



Watch a preview of Vista Ridge's football team below:

Friday Football Fever - Zero Week Schedule

Thursday:

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Game of the Week: Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Douglas County Huskies vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Air Academy Kadets vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 p.m.

Gateway Olympians vs Liberty Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Rampart Rams vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs Banning Lewis Stallions 7:00 p.m.

Brush Beatdiggers vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Zero Week Schedule

Thursday:

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Chaparral Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

La Junta Tigers vs Sterling Tigers 6:00 p.m.

Mountain View Mountain Lions vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Elizabeth Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Weld Central Rebels vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Peyton Panthers vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs University Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Trinidad Miners vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m.

Wiggins Tigers vs Limon Badgers 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Longhorns vs Stratton Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Falcon Falcons vs George Washington Patriots 11:00 a.m.

Caliche Buffaloes vs Granada Bobcats 1:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 6:00 p.m.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

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