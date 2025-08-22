Friday Football Fever 2025: Zero Week Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever is back! The action begins Thursday night, followed by plenty of action on Friday.

The first Game of the Week of this year's Friday Football Fever season is a battle of the Eagles as Valor Christian takes on Pine Creek at District 20 Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Last season, Pine Creek lost at Valor Christian 34-14 in the regular season. Valor Christian finished 11-2 overall, losing in the semifinals to 5A state champion Cherry Creek 42-17.

Pine Creek finished the season 7-4 and lost to Erie 28-23 in the second round of the 5A state playoffs. Pine Creek was 4-1 in Southern League play, placing them in second behind Legend, who lost to Cherry Creek in the final 13-10.

Friday Football Fever - Zero Week Schedule

Thursday:

Falcon Falcons vs Rampart Rams 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Holyoke Dragons vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 5:00 p.m.

Arvada West Wildcats vs Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Valor Christian Eagles vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Denver East Angels vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Columbine Rebels vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Zero Week Schedule

Friday:

Springfield Longhorns vs Clayton (N.M.) Yellow Jackets 6:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Eads Eagles 6:00 p.m.

McClave Cardinals vs Sedgwick County Cougars 6:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Loveland Red Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo East Eagles vs Fort Morgan Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 p.m.

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Trinidad Miners 7:00 p.m.

Arickaree Bison vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Holly Wildcats vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 p.m.

We want to highlight the athletes working hard in southern Colorado! If we weren't able to make it to a game near you and you have video to share, send it in using the form below:

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.