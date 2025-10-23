Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 9 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Lewis-Palmer Rangers taking on the Discovery Canyon Thunder. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at ASD20 Stadium.

The Rangers enter the contest 4-3 overall, and 2-0 in the Class 3A Pikes Peak League. Lewis-Palmer won their first two games of the season against Rampart and Coronado, and they beat Harrison and Palmer to start league play.

Lewis-Palmer's three losses were to 4A Palmer Ridge, Holy Family and Mead, who are both ranked in the top five in Class 3A.

The Thunder enter the match-up 6-1 on the season, and they are also 2-0 in the Pikes Peak League. Their only loss on the year was against 4A Widefield.

Discovery Canyon started the season with a four game winning streak, beating Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Rampart and Pueblo County. They beat Pueblo Centennial and Harrison in league play.

Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule

Friday:

Coronado Cougars vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs Hanover Hornets 6:00 p.m.

Game of the Week: Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Chaparral Wolverines vs Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Vista Ridge Wolves vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Doherty Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo County Hornets vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 p.m.

D'Evelyn Jaguars vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 9 Schedule

Thursday:

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs Palmer Terrors 6:30 p.m.

Harrison Panthers vs Pueblo South Colts 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Cotopaxi Pirates vs Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 p.m.

Liberty Lancers vs Durango Demons 6:00 p.m.

Widefield Gladiators vs Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 p.m.

La Veta Redhawks vs Sierra Grande Panthers 6:00 p.m.

Pine Creek Eagles vs Regis Jesuit Raiders 6:30 p.m.

Sand Creek Scorpions vs Centaurus Warriors 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Grand Junction Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo East Eagles vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Rampart Rams vs Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs Lincoln Lancers 7:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Peyton Panthers vs Buena Vista Demons 7:00 p.m.

Limon Badgers vs Burlington Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Trinidad Miners vs Centauri Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 p.m.

Hoehne Farmers vs Custer County Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

South Park Burros vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Longhorns vs Swink Lions 7:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Cheraw Wolverines vs Walsh Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds vs Crowley County Chargers 7:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs Florence Huskies 7:00 p.m.

Holly Wildcats vs McClave Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Byers Bulldogs vs Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Falcon Falcons 1:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 p.m.

Bethune Bobcats vs Manzanola Bobcats 1:00 p.m.

Kansas School for the Deaf vs Colorado School for the Deaf Blind 5:00 p.m.

We want to highlight the athletes working hard in southern Colorado! If we weren't able to make it to a game near you and you have video to share, send it in using the form below:

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

___

YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for answers after the YMCA of Pueblo announced it’s permanently closing Camp Jackson in Rye. YMCA of Pueblo to close Camp Jackson after more than 100 years; here's why

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.