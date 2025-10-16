Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 8 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Palmer Ridge Bears taking on the Vista Ridge Wolves. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Vista Ridge High School.

The winner of the game will take the lead in the Class 4A Southern Colorado 2 league.

The Bears are a perfect 7-0 on the season, and they are 2-0 in league play. Palmer Ridge is coming off victories over Air Academy and Durango to start league play. They beat Ponderosa, Doherty, Lewis-Palmer, Longmont and Mesa Ridge in non-league competition.

The Wolves enter Friday's contest 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the league. Vista Ridge's only loss came to Pueblo West in Week 4. Vista Ridge is coming off league wins over Liberty and Rampart, and they defeated Columbine, Montbello, Evanston (Wyoming), and Denver South in non-league play.

Friday Football Fever - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday:

Pueblo South Colts vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Hoehne Farmers vs Fowler Grizzlies 3:00 p.m.

Game of the Week: Palmer Ridge Bears vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Cañon City Tigers vs Coronado Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Gateway Olympians vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Lancers vs Rampart Rams 7:00 p.m.

Widefield Gladiators vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo East Eagles vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Alameda Pirates vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 p.m.

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 8 Schedule

Thursday:

D'Evelyn Jaguars vs Mitchell Marauders 6:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Legend Titans 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Thornton Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Swink Lions 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Pine Creek Eagles vs Chaparral Wolverines 4:00 p.m.

Air Academy Kadets vs Durango Demons 6:00 p.m.

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 p.m.

Flagler Panthers vs Wiley Panthers 6:00 p.m.

La Veta Redhawks vs Caliche Buffaloes 6:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs Falcon Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Palmer Terrors vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Sierra Stallions vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs La Junta Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs Florence Huskies 7:00 p.m.

Buena Vista Demons vs Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 p.m.

Wray Eagles vs Limon Badgers 7:00 p.m.

Monte Vista Pirates vs Trinidad Miners 7:00 p.m.

McClave Cardinals vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Simla Cubs vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Arickaree Bison 7:00 p.m.

Deer Trail Eagles vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Granada Bobcats vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Manzanola Bobcats vs Kiowa Indians 7:00 p.m.

Stratton Eagles vs Eads Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Custer County Bobcats vs Crowley County Chargers 7:00 p.m.

Holly Wildcats vs Springfield Longhorns 7:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Harrison Panthers vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 12:00 p.m.

Calhan Bulldogs vs South Park Burros 1:00 p.m.

Mountain Valley Wolves vs Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Walsh Eagles 1:00 p.m.

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs Bethune Bobcats 1:30 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Cotopaxi Pirates 6:00 p.m.

