Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 7 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Sand Creek Scorpions taking on the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Both teams enter the match-up a perfect 6-0 and 1-0 in I-25 league play. The winner of Friday's game will remain undefeated and also gain a huge advantage towards clinching the league title.

Sand Creek's league win came last week at home against Thornton. The Scorpions finished non-league play perfectly with victories over Denver East, Harrison, Air Academy, Widefield, and Palmer.

The Red-Tailed Hawks picked up a huge league win last week against Centaurus. On the season, they have beaten Widefield, Pueblo Centennial, Coronado, Cañon City, and Doherty.

Friday Football Fever - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday:

Douglas County Huskies vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Cañon City Tigers vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Durango Demons vs Palmer Ridge Bears 6:00 p.m.

Pueblo East Eagles vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Sand Creek Scorpions vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 p.m.

Falcon Falcons vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo County Hornets vs Coronado Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Banning Lewis Academy 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 7 Schedule

Thursday:

Regis Jesuit Raiders vs Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Alameda Pirates vs Mitchell Marauders 7:00 p.m.

Swink Lions vs McClave Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Idalia Wolves vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

The Classical Academy Titans vs Denver West Cowboys 4:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs Lamar Thunder 6:30 p.m.

Palmer Terrors vs Pueblo South Colts 7:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs La Junta Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m.

Trinidad Miners vs Ignacio Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs Custer County Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Holly Wildcats vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Springfield Longhorns 7:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Bethune Bobcats vs Hanover Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs Eads Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Deer Trail Eagles vs Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Kiowa Indians vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 p.m.

Walsh Eagles vs Granada Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Air Academy Kadets vs Liberty Lancers 12:00 p.m.

Montrose Red Hawks vs Doherty Spartans 1:00 p.m.

Crowley County Chargers vs Walsenburg Panthers 1:00 p.m.

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds vs Hoehne Farmers 1:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Branson/Kim Bearcats 1:00 p.m.

Mountain Valley Wolves vs Primero Bulldogs 1:00 p.m.

Arickaree Bison vs Cotopaxi Pirates 1:00 p.m.

St. Mary's Pirates vs Calhan Bulldogs 2:00 p.m.

Limon Badgers vs Holyoke Dragons 2:00 p.m.

Vista Ridge Wolves vs Rampart Rams 6:00 p.m.

