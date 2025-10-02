Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 6 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Centaurus Warriors taking on the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

Centaurus makes the trip from Lafayette as they look to get their fifth win of the season. Their only loss of the year was at Monarch.

The Red-Tailed Hawks are undefeated on the season and look to improve to 6-0.

Cheyenne Mountain has defeated Widefield, Pueblo Centennial, Coronado, Cañon City, and Doherty.

Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule

Friday:

Centaurus Warriors vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 6:30 p.m.

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Lancers vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Thornton Trojans vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 6 Schedule

Thursday:

Rampart Rams vs Durango Demons 6:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs Denver West Cowboys 7:00 p.m.

McClave Cardinals vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Falcon Falcons vs Montrose Red Hawks 6:00 p.m.

Manzanola Bobcats vs Weldon Valley Warriors 6:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs Fleming Wildcats 6:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Primero Bulldogs 6:30 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Douglas County Huskies 7:00 p.m.

Pine Creek Eagles vs Legend Titans 7:00 p.m.

Limon Badgers vs Wiggins Tigers 7:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Buena Vista Demons vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m.

Del Norte Tigers vs Trinidad Miners 7:00 p.m.

Peyton Panthers vs Rye Thunderbolts 7:00 p.m.

Hoehne Farmers vs Crowley County Chargers 7:00 p.m.

Custer County Bobcats vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Elbert Bulldogs vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 p.m.

Swink Lions vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs Springfield Longhorns 7:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Walsh Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 p.m.

Eads Eagles vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs Deer Trail Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Kiowa Indians 7:00 p.m.

Simla Cubs vs Calhan Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

FORFEIT: Lincoln Lancers 0, The Classical Academy Titans 2

Saturday:

Widefield Gladiators vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 12:00 p.m.

Flagler Panthers vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 1:00 p.m.

Granada Bobcats vs Stratton Eagles 1:00 p.m.

