Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 5 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Bell Game between Pueblo Centennial and Pueblo Central.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium.

The Wildcats have possession of the bell, winning last year's matchup 56-0. The Bulldogs look to make the bell ring red for the first time since 2018.

Both teams enter the oldest rivalry west of the Mississippi 1-3 overall. Pueblo Central defeated Alamosa in Week 3 and has lost to Discovery Canyon, Eaton, and Moorpark (California) this season.

Pueblo Centennial's victory came at Sierra. The Bulldogs have lost to La Junta, Cheyenne Mountain, and Coronado this season.

Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Berthoud Spartans vs Coronado Cougars 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek Bruins vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Holy Family Tigers vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Doherty Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Rangeview Raiders vs Liberty Lancers 7:00 p.m.

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Vista Ridge Wolves vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 p.m.

Palmer Terrors vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Mead Mavericks vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Sierra Stallions vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

St. Mary's Pirates vs Clear Creek Golddiggers 7:00 p.m.

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Cheraw Wolverines 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Merino Rams 6:00 p.m.

Limon Badgers vs Buena Vista Demons 6:00 p.m.

Kiowa Indians vs Primero Bulldogs 6:30 p.m.

Harrison Panthers vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Forge Christian Fury 7:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Calhan Bulldogs vs Elbert Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Estes Park Bobcats vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Crowley County Chargers vs Swink Lions 7:00 p.m.

Springfield Longhorns vs Hoehne Farmers 7:00 p.m.

Walsenburg Panthers vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Granada Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Cotopaxi Pirates vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 p.m.

Deer Trail Eagles vs Hanover Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Walsh Eagles vs Eads Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Manzanola Bobcats vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 p.m.

Cedaredge Bruins vs Ellicott Thunderhawks 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs Platte Canyon Huskies 1:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 p.m.

We want to highlight the athletes working hard in southern Colorado! If we weren't able to make it to a game near you and you have video to share, send it in using the form below:

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

