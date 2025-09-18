Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 4 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is a battle between two District 2 schools as the Sierra Stallions take on the Harrison Panthers. Harrison won last year's contest by a final score of 46-6.

Sierra enters the matchup 1-2 overall with losses to Elizabeth and Pueblo Centennial. The Stallions defeated Palmer in Week 2 by the final score of 12-7.

Harrison looks to get their first win of the season, as they have lost to Sand Creek, George Washington, and Pueblo County.

Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Palmer Terrors vs Liberty Lancers 6:00 p.m.

Coronado Cougars vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Cañon City Tigers vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs Rampart Rams 7:00 p.m.

Longmont Trojans vs Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 p.m.

Widefield Gladiators vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Northfield Nighthawks vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

GOTW: Sierra Stallions vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Manual Thunderbolts vs Mitchell Marauders 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday:

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Heritage Eagles 6:00 p.m.

Air Academy Kadets vs Standley Lake Gators 7:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Cotopaxi Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Deer Trail Eagles 1:00 p.m.

Sedgwick County Cougars vs Hoehne Farmers 5:00 p.m.

Walsh Eagles vs Idalia Wolves 5:00 p.m.

Peyton Panthers vs Holyoke Dragons 6:00 p.m.

Caliche Buffaloes vs Wiley Panthers 6:00 p.m.

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Moorpark (CA) Musketeers 7:00 p.m.

Pine Creek Eagles vs Arapahoe Warriors 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood Tigers vs Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Falcon Falcons vs Ponderosa Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Skyline Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Holy Family Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs Burlington Cougars 7:00 p.m.

Valley Vikings vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Salida Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Center Vikings 7:00 p.m.

Sargent Farmers vs Custer County Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Sanford Mustangs vs Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Walsenburg Panthers vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

Justice Phoenix vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Cheraw Wolverines vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs Flagler Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Otis Bulldogs vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Akron Rams vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Eads Eagles vs Granada Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Elkhart (KS) Wildcats vs Springfield Longhorns 7:00 p.m.

Calhan Bulldogs vs Swink Lions 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

North Fork Miners vs Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 11:00 a.m.

Pueblo County Hornets vs Discovery Canyon Thunder 12:00 p.m.

Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs vs Crowley County Chargers 1:00 p.m.

Dayspring Christian Academy Eagles vs Las Animas Trojans 1:00 p.m.

La Veta Redhawks vs Mountain Valley Wolves 1:00 p.m.

Bennett Tigers vs Limon Badgers 2:00 p.m.

___

____

